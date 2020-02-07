How to turn a temporary job into a permanent one

Once you've landed temporary work, it can often feel like you're on borrowed time.

If you want to turn your temp job or probation period into a permanent position there are some things you can do to boost your chances, here are 5 of the best:

1. Be reliable

One of the most important attributes employers are looking for is reliability.

Fail to turn up to work on time and there's little chance of you being asked to stay on long term, no matter how much extra effort you put in.

You'll also need to show that you can be trusted to complete the work you're assigned every time you're called upon by your supervisor or boss as well as cracking on with your jobs when you're working unsupervised.

2. Make yourself indispensable

Perhaps the best way to turn your temporary position permanent is to make yourself truly indispensable to your employer.

Okay, this can be tricky in such a short space of time but if you can volunteer for any job training to broaden your skills it will make it harder for your employer to dispense with your services.

Once you're settled in, you can take this even further by asking for extra responsibilities at work, after all if your boss will need to re-train other staff to fill your role once your contract ends they may consider offering you a longer term position instead.

3. Be a team player

If you're disruptive to others or a distraction to the team you're unlikely to be kept on by your employer.

Equally, if you volunteer to help your colleagues wherever possible, are positive and generally act as a "team player" you'll boost your chances.

4. Go the extra mile & take the initiative

Making that extra effort during your temporary contract is a great way of improving your chances of landing a long term position.

You should try and apply this to all areas of your new job and if you spot anything that needs doing try being proactive and taking initiative yourself (as long as you feel confident you can complete the job properly).

Equally, if you are tasked with a project or piece of work, make it your own and push to complete it to the highest possible standard.

Finally, towards the end of your contract pull together a list of suggestions about how to improve the team and efficiency and talk them through with your manager - this will show that you're proactive and committed.

5. Manage your expectations

Even if you work your socks off and impress your boss during your temporary contract, it may be beyond their control to make your job a permanent position.

Rather than waiting for your contract to end and being disappointed it makes sense to speak with your manager at least two weeks before your contract is due to finish, to ask about the likelihood of being kept on.