Martin Lane has seven year's experience writing and editing personal finance articles.
In that time he has extensively covered topics including car insurance, loans, property and travel.
Martin left Money.co.uk in 2019.
Thousands of people across the UK are paying more tax than they need to, are you one of them? We explain how to check and challenge your tax code.
Caravan insurance can protect your caravan, holiday and belongings in case something goes wrong. Here is how it works and how to get the right policy for your caravan.
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.
A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.
Whether you are a sole trader or you own a large company, business insurance is a must. Here is why you need insurance and how to get the right cover.
There's lots to remember when you're moving home, and it's essential you let the relevant people know your new address. Here is what you need to do when you move.
If you don’t know how to write a cheque already, that’s probably because it’s a dying art. But, now and then, the need arises. So here’s a simple guide to help you out.
Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.
If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.
You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.
Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.
Insurance is essential if you ride a motorcycle, but finding the right policy depends on the type of bike you ride and how you use it. Here is how to find the right motorbike insurance.