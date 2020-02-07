How to spend less on entertainment

Cut the cost of the Cinema

Get a cinema membership

There are two main cinema chains that offer cinema memberships, Odeon and Cineworld.

You pay for each membership through a monthly direct debit, usually for a 12-month term, and you get to watch as many films as you like each month.

If you only go to the cinema once or twice a month at the most then this approach may end up costing you more than paying each time you go.

Apply for a Cineworld Unlimited card for £17.90 a month to watch as many movies as you like (or £20.40 if you want to include their London West End cinema).

Pick the right day

Most cinemas offer discounted screenings at certain times of the week - whether this is week day mornings, or an evening of the week when they're usually quiet such as described on the Empire website and The Vue website.

Does age make a difference?

You can often get reduced price tickets at most major cinema chains for senior viewers and those aged under 14 years old.

Save on tickets for live events

Find cheap tickets

Don't just buy your ticket at face value; there are dozens of sites that will offer the same ticket at a cut of the price.

When you decide what or who you want to see, visit the following sites...

While you're visiting these sites it may also be a good idea to sign up to their newsletters to be informed of new tickets and deals as soon as they are available.

Remember to take into account booking fees and the like when you compare prices so that you can make sure you're getting the best deal possible.

Check at the box office

Avoid booking or handling charges by going to the box office in person to check prices.

Try to book direct if you can, as you will often be charged more in fees when you book via a third party.

Second-hand tickets

Many different sites now offer you the chance to purchase your ticket as-new, second hand over the internet.

Check out the following sites if you are looking to book sold out tickets:

Remember to make sure you're buying from a reputable seller.

Save on nights out

Cheap drinks

Make sure you plan your evening to include pubs and clubs with special offers, like happy hour and 2-4-1 cocktails.

Book in advance

Most clubs will offer you a discount if you book tickets with them in advance. You can either call them on the phone or visit them directly to negotiate a lesser price.

Discount restaurant meals

There are many restaurants that will offer 2-4-1 dinner deals, or 2-3 course meal for a reduced price.

You can use websites such as Tablepouncer.com, that allow you to book last minute tables in selected locations across the UK for a discounted price.

When should you go out to get a cheap meal?

If you eat out at early, or on a quiet day of the week, you are more likely to be offered a cheaper meal.

Bring your own bottle

Some restaurants let you bring your own bottle, which can work out much cheaper than buying wine there, so check if this is allowed before you go.

To find a restaurant that lets you bring your own, try the Wine-pages website.

Save on days out

Free days out

You are spoilt for choice when it comes down to culture and heritage across the UK, and the best part about the choices is that they are usually free!

You can find and plan a range of free activities using the following websites:

Festivals

Going to a festival can end up being a costly affair, but there are ways for you to cut the cost in every possible way, from start to finish. Read our guide on doing festivals on the cheap for ideas.

Cheap spa days

There are often competing deals available for spa days and weekends. Check website such as Treatwell to see if you could save money while pampering yourself.

Cheap and fun nights in

Free TV & films online

You can sit back and enjoy a wide range of films and television programs from the comfort of your sofa with services offered by services like Amazon Prime and Netflix, which charge a monthly subscription fee.

Read our guide Where to watch free TV & films online for more information on other services.

Cheap gaming

If you are one of the millions of us that enjoys gaming then there are ways to get yourself a console and games without spending the earth. Look to buy pre-owned, or opt for bundle deals, to get the most for your money.

Save by eating in

Take a look at websites like Just Eat or Hungry House for deals at your local takeaway and sign up to their newsletter so that you find out about special deals and promotions.

How else can you cut the cost of eating in?