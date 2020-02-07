9 free apps that save you time AND money

Uber

This taxi hailing app is pretty well known, but for good reason. It can take the stress out of finding a taxi, and often costs less too.

How does it work?

You'll need to set up an Uber account with your card details to use the app, and then you can request a ride. It scans for you nearest driver who comes to pick you up.

It shows you your driver's details, like their name and car model, so you know who to expect.

When you reach your destination you just jump out and the fare is taken automatically from you card details, so you don't need to worry about having cash on you.

Does it save you time or money?

It can do both. Uber is often cheaper than a normal taxi fare, and because it links you with your closest driver, they can be quicker too.

Deliveroo

This delivery app turns your local restaurants into takeaways, so you can enjoy your favourite dish without leaving the sofa.

How does it work?

You can use your phone's location or enter a postcode to find local restaurants signed up in your area.

All you need to do then is choose what you want and wait for it to be delivered. You can't pay by cash, so the bill is settled using the card details you enter when you sign up.

Does it save you time or money?

This app is all about letting you enjoy your favourite food without the hassle of leaving the house. It could end up costing you more because you'll have to pay a delivery charge on top of your bill.

Vouchercloud

When you download this app you'll have access to thousands of discount codes and offers on anything from food and drink to high street fashion.

How does it work?

All you need to do is sign up and then search for the deals you want to take advantage of. You'll usually be given a code to use online or in store.

Does it save you time or money?

It can save you a lot of money, with deals like 40% off food at certain restaurants being pretty common. The next time you eat out, check the app to see if you can slash your bill before you pay.

Airbnb

This room letting app is an increasingly popular way of finding cheap and easy accommodation for your holiday.

How does it work?

Just search for the location you want to travel to and scroll through the available accommodation options.

The properties available are usually owned by local people looking to make extra money, and you may end up sharing their home during your stay.

Does it save you time or money?

Airbnb properties are often much cheaper than staying in a hotel, but it depends on where you're going. The app is easy to use, so it can make finding a great place to stay quick and easy.

Citymapper

A must-have for anyone visiting a big city, this app makes getting around as easy as possible.

How does it work?

Just enter your current location and where you want to go and the app gives you all your travel options. It shows how much each method costs, how long it takes and gives you directions.

For example, it can tell you that to get from Tower Bridge to Covent Garden would cost £2.40 on the tube and take 29 minutes.

It's currently available for London, Manchester and Birmingham, as well as a host of cities across Europe and the US.

Does it save you time or money?

It should save you both by giving you all the information you'll need to choose the quickest and cheapest route to your destination.

mySupermarket

You can compare the price of your groceries across up to 16 supermarkets to make sure you're getting the cheapest weekly shop.

How does it work?

Search for all the items on your shopping list, add them to your basket and the app shows you which of your local supermarkets is the cheapest.

You can then buy your basket using the app if your chosen store lets you shop online. If not, you can download your list and take it to the store.

Does it save you money or time?

It can slash your grocery bills if you're not fussy about where you shop, and are happy to switch away from branded goods. It can also save time if you choose to buy your groceries online.

Parkopedia

Fed up with searching for a parking space and paying more than you'd like when you find one? This is the app for you, helping you find free parking wherever you go.

How does it work?

Either use the location on your phone or enter the post code and the app shows you your nearest parking spaces, and how much they cost.

When you've found a car park, the app can also give you directions to get straight there.

Does it save you time or money?

It should save you from spending time scouring the streets of an unknown town for a parking spot, and if you can find a suitable free space it'll save you money too.

Tiny Scanner

This app lets you scan documents quickly and easily using your phone.

How does it work?

All you need to do is open the app, take a photo of what you want to scan and it converts the image into a PDF file you can send by email.

Does it save you time or money?

It could replace the need for a scanner, which can save you hundreds of pounds. It also means you can scan documents wherever you are, saving you time.

IFTTT

This ingenious app links other apps together to make your life easier.

How does it work?

It offers hundreds of 'applets', which are where two of your existing apps or services work together to create something new.

For example, using your location to turn your phone to mute automatically when you get to work, or using a weather app to send you a reminder if it's going to rain.

Does it save you time or money?