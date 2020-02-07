7 ways to cut the cost of living alone

Cut your council tax bill

You can get a 25% discount on your council tax bill if you live by yourself.

Claiming this rebate could save you hundreds of pounds each year so is really worth doing.

Contact your local council office to notify them that you live alone and ask them to arrange for the deduction to be applied to your bill.

Who can get the rebate?

The single person rebate is open to anyone who pays council tax and lives alone. Council tax is calculated on the assumption that 2 or more people share each residence - if you live alone you do not have to pay as much.

Slash your water bill

You are unable to switch water supplier, as each water company provides services to a fixed area of the UK.

However, if you live alone it is still possible to cut your water bill quite dramatically.

Most water companies get their unmetered water bills by estimating the number of people living in a property based on the number of bedrooms.

You may be able to save by getting a water meter installed, especially if you are economical with your water usage.

Check your benefits

Many benefits are based not only on your individual wage but also on total household income.

If you live by yourself this could mean that you are eligible for financial assistance that you are not receiving.

Double check your eligibility for benefits even if you think you are not entitled to receive anything.

Reduce your car costs

Car insurance

Adding a second driver to your car insurance policy as a named driver, especially if they are older and have a long history of no claims, can sometimes significantly lower your insurance costs.

Named drivers do not ever actually have to need to drive your car (although they would be able to should you wish) and can be added to your policy on a 'just in case' basis.

Insurance companies may think you will be less likely to make a claim if the driving is shared with a low risk driver, potentially lowering your premiums.

Make sure that you only add them as a named driver rather than insuring them as the main driver. Although the quote may be cheaper, if you will be driving on a daily basis then you could be breaking the law.

This is called fronting, and it counts as fraud. Your insurer may cancel your policy, refuse a claim if you have an accident and even inform other insurance firms of your misdemeanour, making it more expensive and difficult for you get insurance in the future.

Breakdown cover

Breakdown cover is often cheaper for a vehicle rather than an individual, so if you only drive one car, this could be a great way to save money.

Check if you could reduce the cost of your breakdown policy by switching to vehicle-based cover.

Parking and car maintenance

Living alone means you will know exactly when you need to use any allocated parking you hold, so you could rent out your drive or parking space during the day.

It could also be worth learning a few car maintenance basics to keep down its running costs.

Be energy efficient

Customise your heating

Living alone allows you to take full control of the energy you use in your home. It also means that you can customise your lifestyle and your home so that you are not using energy unnecessarily.

Set your hot water boiler to only come on when you will need to use it.

Set your heating to only come on when you are at home.

Avoid leaving electrical items on standby.

Ensure your fridge and freezer are kept well stocked to reduce their running cost.

Switch to the best energy tariff

If you live alone, your energy consumption will be significantly lower than a family of 4 or 5, but if you find yourself on the wrong tariff you could find yourself paying almost as much.

Choosing an energy tariff without a standing charge could cut your costs as you would not have to pay a set daily connection fee for your energy.

Insulate

Insulating your property is an easy way to cut energy costs without having to change your lifestyle.

Once you have cavity and loft insulation you should need to spend less on heating your home as less energy escapes through your walls and ceiling.

You can reduce your costs further by blocking drafts or getting a hot water tank jacket.

You may also be able to get a grant to help reduce the cost of insulating your home.

Stay in touch for less

If you are the only person using your landline and broadband then you have a significant opportunity to save by switching to packages that fit with your exact usage.

Consider if you need a landline phone. Making use of free minutes on your mobile phone could be cheaper.

VOIP lets you stay in touch without paying for a landline; instead you can make cheap and often free calls via your broadband connection.

Look through your home phone bills and see exactly when and where you are calling. Then simply find the cheapest landline phone call package that matches your usage.

Check your broadband usage and find the cheapest broadband package that offers the download limits you need.

Alternatively, a home phone and broadband bundle that is tailored to your usage could help you save a significant amount too.

Regularly monitor your usage so you can make sure you are not paying for a service you are not using.

Cut your food costs

Changing the way you buy your food could cut your costs considerably over the long term.

Freeze

Supermarkets often target families and couples with multi-buy offers. You could take advantage these offers and freeze the extra food ready to eat at a later date.

You may also be surprised to learn all the different foods that can be frozen in this way. Milk, cheese and many vegetables can usually be frozen and defrosted without compromising their taste.

Shop with a friend

A great way of making the most of the savings available through bulk buy discounts is to shop with a friend.

You can both benefit from multi-buy offers by splitting the produce and the cost.

Avoid waste

Living by yourself allows you to be totally in charge of the kitchen and plan your diet with more precision.

Making meal plans, and writing an itemised shopping list before you hit the aisles is the best way to minimise wastage so you spend less on food.