Last updated: 12 February, 2020

A new car loses its value, the moment you drive it off the forecourt. While the rate at which this happens depends on the make, model, mileage and condition of your car, the value can fall by 60% after three years, according to The AA.

Gap insurance is an additional cost above your regular car insurance and not included in your car insurance policy.

Car dealerships often offer gap insurance for between £100 and £300 as a flat fee for a three-year policy. With gap insurance, it’s possible to get a pay out that’s enough for a replacement car. If your car is less than a year old, it could mean getting a brand-new car.

What types of gap insurance are there?

There are several types of gap insurance, which include:

Return to invoice gap insurance : This covers the difference between the exact price you paid for your car and the motor insurance pay out if your vehicle is written off.

Vehicle replacement gap insurance : This covers the difference between the pay out from your car insurance policy and the cost of buying a new car of the same make, model and specifications.

Return to value insurance : This covers the difference between the market value of your car when you bought it and the amount you get from your car insurer if you make a claim.

Finance gap insurance: This covers the outstanding balance you owe to a finance company if the insurance pay out does not cover your debt.

Which one you choose depends on how you bought your car, and whether or not you want a brand-new replacement if your car is written off. You can read more about how gap insurance works here.

Do you need gap insurance?

Gap insurance isn't for everybody, but it can be useful in some circumstances such as:

You still owe money on your car loan

If you financed your car using a personal loan, and it gets stolen, gap insurance is worth considering. This is because, while your insurance pay out the car cost at the time of theft, you still have to pay back the loan for the car's original value.

What's included in a gap insurance quote?

A gap insurance quote is like any other insurance quote. It gives you a brief overview of what the gap insurance policy will cost, what it'll cover and for how long.

What to consider when you compare gap insurance