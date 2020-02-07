Last updated: 1 May 2022

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance fills the gap between the amount your insurer will pay out if your car is written off or stolen and the price of a new car.

A new car loses value the moment you drive it off the forecourt. While the rate at which this happens depends on its make, model, mileage and condition, a new car’s value can fall by 60% in just three years according to the AA.

With gap insurance, you can get a payout that’s enough to pay for a replacement car, and if your vehicle is less than a year old, that could mean getting a brand-new car.

What types of gap insurance are there?

There are several types of gap insurance, including:

Return-to-invoice gap insurance : This covers the difference between the exact price you paid for your car and the motor insurance payout if your vehicle is written off

Vehicle replacement gap insurance : This covers the difference between the payout from your car insurance policy and the cost of buying a new car of the same make, model and specifications at the time of claim

Return-to-value insurance : This covers the difference between the market value of your car when you bought it and the amount you get from your car insurer if you make a claim

Finance gap insurance: This covers the outstanding balance you owe to a finance company if the insurance payout does not cover your debt

Which one you choose depends on how you bought your car and whether you want a brand-new replacement if your vehicle is written off. You can read more about how gap insurance works here.

Do I need gap insurance?

Gap insurance isn't for everybody, but it can be useful in some circumstances, such as with cars financed using a personal loan.

In this case, if your vehicle is stolen before you’ve paid it off, you’ll still be liable for the loan at the car's original value. Your insurance company will pay out the car’s value at the time of the theft, but gap insurance can make up the difference.

What's included in a gap insurance quote?

A gap insurance quote is like any other insurance quote. It gives you a brief overview of what the gap insurance policy will cost, what it'll cover and for how long.

What does gap insurance cost?

Gap insurance is an additional cost and is not included in your car insurance policy.

Car dealerships often offer gap insurance for between £100 and £300 as a flat fee for a three-year policy, though you may find it cheaper to purchase gap insurance independently. Compare quotes to find the best deal.

What to consider when you compare gap insurance

Think about the following when looking at gap insurance quotes: