InsureTheGap.com could pay you the difference between your vehicle’s current and original value if your car is written off or stolen.
1
Enter your details
Enter a few details about yourself and the vehicle by filling in one simple form. This helps us to find the right type of gap insurance.
2
Compare quotes
We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the cost and length of cover to complete your quote.
3
Apply and save
Once you've reviewed the choices and add ons, simply pick the best gap insurance quote for you and apply.
Last updated: 1 May 2022
Gap insurance fills the gap between the amount your insurer will pay out if your car is written off or stolen and the price of a new car.
A new car loses value the moment you drive it off the forecourt. While the rate at which this happens depends on its make, model, mileage and condition, a new car’s value can fall by 60% in just three years according to the AA.
With gap insurance, you can get a payout that’s enough to pay for a replacement car, and if your vehicle is less than a year old, that could mean getting a brand-new car.
There are several types of gap insurance, including:
Return-to-invoice gap insurance: This covers the difference between the exact price you paid for your car and the motor insurance payout if your vehicle is written off
Vehicle replacement gap insurance: This covers the difference between the payout from your car insurance policy and the cost of buying a new car of the same make, model and specifications at the time of claim
Return-to-value insurance: This covers the difference between the market value of your car when you bought it and the amount you get from your car insurer if you make a claim
Finance gap insurance: This covers the outstanding balance you owe to a finance company if the insurance payout does not cover your debt
Which one you choose depends on how you bought your car and whether you want a brand-new replacement if your vehicle is written off. You can read more about how gap insurance works here.
Gap insurance isn't for everybody, but it can be useful in some circumstances, such as with cars financed using a personal loan.
In this case, if your vehicle is stolen before you’ve paid it off, you’ll still be liable for the loan at the car's original value. Your insurance company will pay out the car’s value at the time of the theft, but gap insurance can make up the difference.
A gap insurance quote is like any other insurance quote. It gives you a brief overview of what the gap insurance policy will cost, what it'll cover and for how long.
Gap insurance is an additional cost and is not included in your car insurance policy.
Car dealerships often offer gap insurance for between £100 and £300 as a flat fee for a three-year policy, though you may find it cheaper to purchase gap insurance independently. Compare quotes to find the best deal.
Think about the following when looking at gap insurance quotes:
Value of your vehicle: this depends on the make, model, specifications and condition
Length of cover required: how long do you want the policy to last?
Excess: the amount you’re willing to pay when making a claim. The excess deters people from making claims for minor damage or from making too many claims
How you can claim: be aware of the claims process before you buy your policy
Cancellation process: knowing how to stop the insurance can help you avoid paying for cover when it’s no longer needed
Gap insurance is not a legal requirement like car insurance, but it can cover your car's loss in value if you write it off.
You can only make a gap insurance claim if your car has been declared a total loss (written off), by your car insurer first.
It depends on the make and model of your car, how much it costs to buy, what cover limit you need and how long you want a policy for.
Most policies will cover the excess you pay to your car insurer up to a set amount, for example £250.
Yes, some policies are designed for cars bought on finance or lease. They will pay off anything you owe after your car insurance has paid out.
No, you should compare gap insurance quotes online first because it is usually much cheaper when you buy direct from the insurer.
If you have bought a new car, a gap insurance policy can cover the loss in value if your vehicle is written off. Here is how gap insurance works.Read More
Gap insurance can protect the value of your vehicle if you have an accident or it is stolen, but is it worth buying? Here is how to work out if gap insurance is right for you.Read More
By comparing gap insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value gap insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 09 March 2022