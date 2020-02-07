What is gadget insurance?

How does it work?

Gadget insurance covers the cost of repairing or replacing your gadgets if they are damaged or stolen.

You can get cover for your:

Mobile phone

Laptop

iPad or tablet

MP3 player

Games console

Kindle or eReader

Smart watch or Fitbit

Camera

Sat Nav

You can buy gadget insurance to cover one item, like your smartphone, or you can get a policy that covers all your portable devices. Most policies have a single item limit, which means they will not pay more than a certain sum for one gadget, for example £1,500.

Do you need it?

It depends on your circumstances. Ask yourself:

Could you afford to replace your gadgets if they were damaged or lost?

Are your gadgets still under warranty?

Have you lost or damaged gadgets before?

Are your gadgets already covered elsewhere, e.g. your home insurance?

Gadget insurance can give you peace of mind if you are accident prone or use your gadgets on the move, and you can get it for a few pounds a month.

What does it cover?

This varies between insurers, but you can usually cover the following:

Theft , which covers replacing stolen gadgets

Loss , which covers accidentally losing your gadgets

Mechanical breakdown , which covers your gadgets if they stop working

Accidental damage , which covers drops, cracked screens, and other accidental breakages

Liquid damage , which covers breakdown caused by spills

Worldwide cover, which covers you up to 90 days anywhere in the world

You may have to pay extra for some types of cover, for example some basic policies do not automatically cover loss or theft.

What is not covered?

This depends on the terms of your policy, but most gadget insurance does not cover: