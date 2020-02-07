<Gadget insurance

Compare laptop travel insurance

Compare insurance policies that can cover your laptop from loss and theft if you take it with you when you travel abroad or away from home.

6 results found, sorted by affiliated products. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
2 MONTHS FREE when you buy annual gadget cover
Switched On Insurance Laptop Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £3,000, Excess: from £50
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown, theft & loss
Monthly cost
From £5.25
Switched On Insurance Laptop Insurance
Offering great value cover across a huge range of gadgets our cancel anytime policies provide immediate protection, unlimited claims, fast repairs, and replacements, plus 24/7 online claims. Rated Excellent on Trustpilot (Mar 21). T&Cs Apply.
Eligibility
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
View deal

Compare another type of gadget insurance

How to get the right travel insurance for your laptop

To get the best travel insurance for your laptop:

  • Decide what cover you want

  • Find a policy that offers worldwide protection

  • Compare quotes online to find the cheapest price

This comparison only includes policies that cover your laptop when you take it abroad. Use it to get the cover you need at the best price.

Here is more information about how gadget insurance works

Pick your cover options

The main types of laptop cover are:

  • Accidental damage: This covers accidental breakages, like dropping your laptop or cracking the screen. Some insurers charge extra to add this, so look for a policy where it is included as standard.

  • Breakdown: This covers your laptop if it stops working, due to a mechanical fault. Gadget insurance does not cover breakdowns if your laptop is still under warranty, so check your purchase documents.

  • Theft: This covers your laptop if it is stolen, but you may not be able to claim if you act carelessly. For example, some insurers will not pay out if you leave your laptop behind in a taxi.

  • Loss: This covers your laptop if it is lost, e.g. if your airline loses your luggage. This is not always included automatically, but you can use this comparison to find a policy that covers loss at no extra charge.

You should also check the maximum cover limits offered by each policy, which should be enough to replace your laptop if it is lost or damaged beyond repair.

For example, if you own a MacBook, it may be more expensive to replace than other laptop models.

Shop around for the best price

Once you have decided what cover you need, use this comparison to find a policy with the lowest:

  • Monthly cost, which is usually payable for 12 months

  • Excess, which is how much you have to pay if you claim

Insurers charge interest for splitting the cost of your insurance monthly, but you could save money by paying annually. You could also get a discount if you have more than one gadget to insure.

Laptop travel insurance FAQs

About our gadget insurance comparison

Explore gadget insurance guides

What is gadget insurance?

If your gadget breaks or gets stolen, a specialist insurance policy can cover the cost of repair or a replacement. Here is how gadget insurance works and how to get the right cover.

Read More

Should you get gadget insurance?

If you worry about the cost of replacing your gadgets if they are damaged or stolen, a gadget insurance policy could save you money. Here is how to decide if you need gadget insurance.

Read More

How to claim on your gadget insurance

If one of your gadgets is lost, stolen or damaged, your insurance could help you cover the cost of replacing it. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your gadget insurance.

Read More

Why compare gadget insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing gadget insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value gadget insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Gadget Insurance Comparison

Laptop insurance for students

MacBook insurance


PlayStation insurance

Student gadget insurance


Xbox insurance