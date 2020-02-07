Compare insurance policies that can cover your laptop from loss and theft if you take it with you when you travel abroad or away from home.
To get the best travel insurance for your laptop:
Decide what cover you want
Find a policy that offers worldwide protection
Compare quotes online to find the cheapest price
This comparison only includes policies that cover your laptop when you take it abroad. Use it to get the cover you need at the best price.
The main types of laptop cover are:
Accidental damage: This covers accidental breakages, like dropping your laptop or cracking the screen. Some insurers charge extra to add this, so look for a policy where it is included as standard.
Breakdown: This covers your laptop if it stops working, due to a mechanical fault. Gadget insurance does not cover breakdowns if your laptop is still under warranty, so check your purchase documents.
Theft: This covers your laptop if it is stolen, but you may not be able to claim if you act carelessly. For example, some insurers will not pay out if you leave your laptop behind in a taxi.
Loss: This covers your laptop if it is lost, e.g. if your airline loses your luggage. This is not always included automatically, but you can use this comparison to find a policy that covers loss at no extra charge.
You should also check the maximum cover limits offered by each policy, which should be enough to replace your laptop if it is lost or damaged beyond repair.
For example, if you own a MacBook, it may be more expensive to replace than other laptop models.
Once you have decided what cover you need, use this comparison to find a policy with the lowest:
Monthly cost, which is usually payable for 12 months
Excess, which is how much you have to pay if you claim
Insurers charge interest for splitting the cost of your insurance monthly, but you could save money by paying annually. You could also get a discount if you have more than one gadget to insure.
It is based on the cost of your laptop, how many laptops you need to insure, and your claims history. Use this comparison to find the cheapest policy.
Yes, if you have loss cover on your laptop policy. Some insurers charge extra to add this, so check before you buy.
Yes, most insurers include limited accessories cover, e.g. £100. But you can usually only claim if accessories go missing at the same time as your laptop.
You need to report your laptop stolen to the local authorities, and call your insurer's claims number to start your claim.
Yes, but you will need to check that their value is not more than your cover limit or you would be unable to claim for both if they were lost or stolen.
