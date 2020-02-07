<Gadget insurance

Whether you use your laptop for work or play, it’s probably one of the most vital gadgets you own. With the right laptop insurance, you can cover your computer for incidents such as accidental damage, theft or breakdown.

Arma Karma Laptop Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £1,500, Excess: from £35
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown, theft & loss
Monthly cost
From £4.49
Arma Karma Laptop Insurance
Get instant and affordable cover from multi award-nominated insurtech, Arma Karma. Our flexible monthly insurance subscription lets you update and cancel at anytime with no fees, as well as discounts for a multi-item policy. Rated excellent on TrustPilot.
Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident
Switched On Insurance Laptop Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £3,000, Excess: from £50
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown, theft & loss
Monthly cost
From £5.25
Switched On Insurance Laptop Insurance
Offering great value cover across a huge range of gadgets our cancel anytime policies provide immediate protection, unlimited claims, fast repairs, and replacements, plus 24/7 online claims. Rated Excellent on Trustpilot (Mar 21). T&Cs Apply.
Eligibility
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
Last updated: 13 April 2022

How to get the right laptop insurance

Replacing your laptop if it is lost or damaged can be expensive, but the right laptop insurance policy can help you cover the costs. This comparison can help you find laptop insurance, but first you should think about:

  • the risks you need to protect your laptop against

  • whether you are already covered by another policy

You can then compare quotes from a range of insurers to find the best laptop insurance for your needs at the cheapest price.

Find the laptop insurance cover you need

Think about how you use your laptop to work out what level of cover you need and find the best insurance for your situation. Most insurers cover:

  • Mechanical breakdown: covers repairing or replacing your laptop if it stops working. It also covers broken buttons, frozen screens and faulty batteries

  • Accidental damage: covers things such as cracked screens, dropping your laptop or liquid damage caused by spills

  • Loss: covers replacing your laptop if you accidentally lose it, although it may cost extra to add this to your policy

  • Theft: covers your laptop if it is stolen forcibly. This cover does not protect you if your laptop is stolen while left unattended

  • Worldwide: covers your laptop if you travel abroad, usually for up to 90 days

If you use your laptop for work, you may need to consider getting a business laptop insurance policy because you may not be covered on a personal policy.

Are you already covered?

Before you buy laptop insurance, check to see whether you are already covered elsewhere:

  • Your warranty: if you just want to protect your laptop against mechanical breakdown, check whether it is still under warranty. This covers repairs or a replacement if your laptop stops working. Warranties typically offer cover for one to three years after purchase

  • Home insurance: if you only want to cover your laptop while it is in your home, check to see if it is included as part of your contents insurance. Some policies also include accidental worldwide damage cover, but the excess may be higher than with gadget insurance

Even if you’re already covered by your contents insurance, it may still work out cheaper, in the long run, to buy separate laptop insurance, because claiming on your home insurance could put the cost of your premium up.

If you are a student, you may also need separate laptop insurance to protect your items away from home.

Here is how to decide if you should get gadget insurance

Laptop insurance FAQs

About our laptop insurance comparison


