Whether you use your laptop for work or play, it’s probably one of the most vital gadgets you own. With the right laptop insurance, you can cover your computer for incidents such as accidental damage, theft or breakdown.
Last updated: 13 April 2022
Replacing your laptop if it is lost or damaged can be expensive, but the right laptop insurance policy can help you cover the costs. This comparison can help you find laptop insurance, but first you should think about:
the risks you need to protect your laptop against
whether you are already covered by another policy
You can then compare quotes from a range of insurers to find the best laptop insurance for your needs at the cheapest price.
Think about how you use your laptop to work out what level of cover you need and find the best insurance for your situation. Most insurers cover:
Mechanical breakdown: covers repairing or replacing your laptop if it stops working. It also covers broken buttons, frozen screens and faulty batteries
Accidental damage: covers things such as cracked screens, dropping your laptop or liquid damage caused by spills
Loss: covers replacing your laptop if you accidentally lose it, although it may cost extra to add this to your policy
Theft: covers your laptop if it is stolen forcibly. This cover does not protect you if your laptop is stolen while left unattended
Worldwide: covers your laptop if you travel abroad, usually for up to 90 days
If you use your laptop for work, you may need to consider getting a business laptop insurance policy because you may not be covered on a personal policy.
Before you buy laptop insurance, check to see whether you are already covered elsewhere:
Your warranty: if you just want to protect your laptop against mechanical breakdown, check whether it is still under warranty. This covers repairs or a replacement if your laptop stops working. Warranties typically offer cover for one to three years after purchase
Home insurance: if you only want to cover your laptop while it is in your home, check to see if it is included as part of your contents insurance. Some policies also include accidental worldwide damage cover, but the excess may be higher than with gadget insurance
Even if you’re already covered by your contents insurance, it may still work out cheaper, in the long run, to buy separate laptop insurance, because claiming on your home insurance could put the cost of your premium up.
If you are a student, you may also need separate laptop insurance to protect your items away from home.
That depends. It may already be covered for mechanical breakdown if it is still under warranty. However, you cannot claim for loss, theft or accidental damage.
Possibly. It depends on the insurer, but your policy may include limited cover for accessories, up to a specific sum, if they were lost or stolen with your laptop.
Unlikely. Even the best laptop insurance providers do not cover laptops stolen from unattended cars, unless they are locked out of sight. Check the terms and conditions for full details.
Maybe. Your laptop might be covered by your home insurance, but some aspects may not be covered. The excess may also be higher than with a laptop policy.
Yes, most insurers offer a discount if you cover more than one device on the same policy. Compare multi-gadget insurance here.
That depends. Most insurers do not cover lost data, but some offer limited cover for paid music or downloads. Back up to a separate hard drive or the cloud to avoid losing your data.
We include gadget insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay extra, and it does not affect the deal you get.
