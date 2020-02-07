How to claim on your gadget insurance

What can you claim for?

It depends on the type of cover you have, but most policies let you claim for:

Loss

Theft

Mechanical breakdown

Accidental damage

Some insurers let you claim as soon as your cover is set up. However, some policies do not let you claim within the first 14 days, so check the terms of your policy.

You can claim for any gadget listed on your policy, but most insurers also apply a single article limit. This is the maximum amount they will pay for one gadget, for example £1,500.

How to make a claim

If your gadget is lost or stolen, call your local police station as soon as you realise it is missing and make a note of the incident report number.

For all claims, you should then contact your insurer:

Call your insurer's claims number, which can be found on your policy documents, and let them know you need to make a claim. Give details of your claim, including how it was lost or damaged. You may be asked to fill out a claims form but most insurers can take details over the phone. Send any paperwork or supporting documents your insurer has asked for.

Make sure you report any claims to your insurer within 48 hours of discovering the loss or damage, otherwise they may refuse to pay out.

What do you need to send?

Your insurer may ask for a receipt or proof of purchase before they can pay your claim. This is to show that the gadget you are claiming for belongs to you.

If you do not have the original receipt, your insurer may accept:

Credit or debit card statements, showing when you bought the item and how much it cost

Photographs showing you with the item, e.g. wearing your Fitbit

Check with your insurer to see what they need from you if you make a claim on your policy.

Does it cost to claim?

Yes, you will need to pay your excess before your insurer can pay your claim. This is the fixed amount you have to pay towards every claim you make.

Some insurers will ask you to pay this before your claim is paid, but others will just deduct it from the overall value of your claim. For example, if your gadget costs £200 to replace and your excess is £50, your insurer will only pay £150.

Your excess will vary depending on what you claim for. For example, if you claim for damage or breakdown, your excess may be £50. But if you claim for theft or loss, it could cost £75 or more.