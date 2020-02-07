<Gadget insurance

Compare another type of gadget insurance

What is camera insurance?

Camera insurance policy can give you the protection you need if your camera or its accessories are lost, stolen or damaged. Considering the cost of camera equipment insurance may be worth considering. 

You can get the following types of cover for your camera:

  • Accidental damage: covers the cost of repairing or replacing your camera if it is broken accidentally

  • Breakdown: includes repairs and replacements if your camera stops working and is no longer under warranty

  • Theft: if your camera is stolen in a burglary or from your person while you’re away from home

  • Loss: covers accidentally losing your camera, but it may cost extra, and claims are not paid if you have been careless

  • Worldwide: provides cover for your camera anywhere in the world for 90 days per year

When you buy camera insurance, providers usually also cover your accessories, including:

  • lenses

  • filters

  • tripod

  • bags

  • darkroom equipment

Check the maximum cover included on each policy to make sure you have the right level of replacement cover if you need a new camera.

What if you are a professional photographer?

Most insurers offer cover for amateur and professional photographers. If you use your camera for work, you can include extra cover for the following:

  • Hire of equipment: this provides a replacement camera if yours is lost or damaged

  • Personal accident: you receive a fixed payment if you suffer an injury that results in your death or permanent disability

  • Public liability: covers you if you injure anyone or damage their property because of your photography – for example if they trip over your equipment

How to find the right camera insurance

Use this comparison to get quotes from as many insurers as possible. 

Decide exactly what level of cover you need and what you want to protect, and remember that the policy that provides the right cover for you might not necessarily be the cheapest option.

Camera insurance FAQ

About our camera insurance comparison

Last updated: 18 May 2022

About

