Compare insurance policies that can cover your camera and accessories against accidental damage, loss or theft.
Camera insurance policy can give you the protection you need if your camera or its accessories are lost, stolen or damaged. Considering the cost of camera equipment insurance may be worth considering.
You can get the following types of cover for your camera:
Accidental damage: covers the cost of repairing or replacing your camera if it is broken accidentally
Breakdown: includes repairs and replacements if your camera stops working and is no longer under warranty
Theft: if your camera is stolen in a burglary or from your person while you’re away from home
Loss: covers accidentally losing your camera, but it may cost extra, and claims are not paid if you have been careless
Worldwide: provides cover for your camera anywhere in the world for 90 days per year
When you buy camera insurance, providers usually also cover your accessories, including:
lenses
filters
tripod
bags
darkroom equipment
Check the maximum cover included on each policy to make sure you have the right level of replacement cover if you need a new camera.
Most insurers offer cover for amateur and professional photographers. If you use your camera for work, you can include extra cover for the following:
Hire of equipment: this provides a replacement camera if yours is lost or damaged
Personal accident: you receive a fixed payment if you suffer an injury that results in your death or permanent disability
Public liability: covers you if you injure anyone or damage their property because of your photography – for example if they trip over your equipment
Use this comparison to get quotes from as many insurers as possible.
Decide exactly what level of cover you need and what you want to protect, and remember that the policy that provides the right cover for you might not necessarily be the cheapest option.
Yes, most policies cover camcorders, digital cameras and SLRs. Some video cameras cost thousands to replace, so check the maximum cover is enough.
Maybe. Most insurers do not cover second-hand cameras, but some offer specialist cover for vintage cameras.
Yes, most insurers include extra cover if you use your camera for work – for example, hire equipment cover if you need a replacement for an event.
It’s unlikely. Most policies do not cover lost data. But if you are a professional photographer, professional indemnity can cover the cost of lost photos.
Yes, most policies include cover anywhere in the world for 90 days each year.
Last updated: 18 May 2022