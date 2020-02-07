What is business gadget insurance?

It works like any other gadget insurance policy, but is designed specifically to cover the devices you use for work. Business gadget insurance can protect:

Cameras

Desktop PCs

Business policies only cover loss or damage to gadgets used by you or your employees for work. They do not cover stock, for example if you own a shop selling electronics.

Some insurers include extra cover for business gadgets, like commercial use or free data storage. Think about what you need and then use this comparison to find a policy that is right for you.

What cover should you get?

To find the right cover for you and your business, ask yourself:

Where are your gadgets used? If you take laptops, tablets or mobile phones out of the office, loss cover can protect them on the move. Alternatively, if your gadgets are kept in an office overnight, you may want to protect against theft.

How many devices do you own? If your business owns multiple gadgets, you could save money with a multi gadget policy. Most insurers offer a discount for each device you add to a policy.

Do you have employees? If your gadgets are used by your employees, the chances of accidental damage may be higher. Most insurers include accidental damage as standard, but check if things like liquid damage and cracked screens are also covered.

Do you travel for work? If you go abroad for work, make sure your gadgets are covered worldwide. Some insurers offer unlimited worldwide cover, but others only protect gadgets abroad up to 90 days.

Do you need it?

You may not need gadget insurance if you have portable equipment cover on your commercial insurance policy.

If you work from home or do not have an office premises, business gadget insurance can be a cheap way to protect your gadgets against damage or loss.

