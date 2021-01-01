They work like current accounts, but you can only spend money you've paid in, and they don't come with an overdraft so you can't get into debt.

You don't need to pass a credit check, and they come with a prepaid card you can use to buy things in shops and withdraw cash.

How to find the best prepaid current account

The best prepaid bank account should offer the facilities and benefits you need, with the lowest fees.

You can use this comparison to see the account facilities and charges each prepaid bank account comes with, so you can choose the right one for you.

Check the fees

There are several fees you should look out for, including:

Monthly account fees

A one off fee when you take out the account

Cash withdrawal fees

Transaction fees

Loading fees for adding money to your account

How you'll use the account can help you work out which to choose. For example, if you plan to use the prepaid card regularly in shops, look for low transaction fees.

Can you get a prepaid bank account?

You can get a prepaid bank account, even if you have a poor credit record or have been declared bankrupt.

However, a provider may have other requirements when you apply, like:

A minimum age limit, for example over 18 years old

You must be a permanent UK resident

If apply online, your account can be opened as soon as you complete your application.

Prepaid bank account FAQs

Q What happens if I spend more than I have in my account? A Prepaid bank accounts do not come with an overdraft, so you cannot spend more than is in your account. Q What type of prepaid card will I get with my account? A Most prepaid bank accounts come with a MasterCard or Visa card - this comparison shows which type of card comes with each account. Q Could I get a prepaid account with no fees? A Some accounts do not charge account fees, however they can still charge for transactions. Use this comparison to see the fees for each account. Q Is my prepaid card protected by Section 75? A No, but the Chargeback scheme could help you get your money back if something goes wrong with a transaction.

About our prepaid accounts comparison