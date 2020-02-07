What is critical illness cover?

Critical illness cover is a type of insurance policy that pays out if you get a serious illness, disease or disability.

What is it?

The payout can help support you during a life-changing situation by giving you money to use towards your outgoings, such as rent, mortgage payments and bills each month.

However, most policies specify the severity of the conditions they cover, e.g. some policies only cover a stroke that gave you resulting symptoms lasting for at least 24 hours.

The cover depends on the policy you take out, but some of the common conditions covered include:

What does it cover?

A critical illness policy will not pay out if you die suddenly. If you want a payout for this reason then look for a life insurance policy instead.

The number of conditions you can get cover for varies depending on the insurer you choose. For example, some only cover one condition, but others may cover over 100.

If you want cover for a certain condition, look for a policy that covers it before you apply.

How does it work?

When you apply for critical illness cover, you need to choose:

How much cover you want

How long you want the policy to last, e.g. 30 years

Each insurer offers a limit on how much you can claim, with some offering up to £25,000, and others offering millions. Compare cover limits here.