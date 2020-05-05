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Health insurance guides
We look at health insurance and highlight, via our guides, what health insurance covers, how you can enjoy the best deals and which pre-existing medical conditions may affect your policy.
How does private health insurance work?
Thinking about private health insurance? Discover what it is, how it works, and what it covers in our comprehensive guide to UK health insurance.Read more
Health insurance for pre-existing conditions
Don't let a pre-existing condition stop you from getting private healthcare. Our guide explains how to get health insurance that covers you.Read more
Guide to health insurance for seniors
Find out how to get health insurance for older people. We explain what’s covered and how to find a policy that fits you and your budget.Read more