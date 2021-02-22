A business credit card, or company credit card, is one that's held by a company instead of an individual.
It can be used for business spending. Or it can be used to build a credit profile or manage employees' expenses.
Business credit cards are available to businesses of any size.
Do you need a business credit card?
The best business credit cards, UK wide, can be useful for many companies. The benefits of having a company credit card include:
Keeping your own finances separate from your business'
They're accepted in most places
They help you control cash flow. You can spend money even when you're waiting for incoming funds (you'll pay it back when you get your monthly credit card bill)
It can reduce admin time processing your employees' expenses
Most offer extra protection when you spend in the UK and abroad.
How can you get a company credit card?
There are lots of people who might benefit from a credit card for business.
You might be able to get one if:
You run a small business (there are special small business credit cards)
You're a sole trader
You're setting up a new business
You make purchases for a larger company you work for.
There are lots of different company credit cards, UK wide, and each has different requirements. For example, some are only available to businesses with a minimum or maximum annual turnover. Others require you to have two years' accounts to show.
You might get a different deal depending on the size of your business and its financial strength.
Here's some more information about business credit cards and who can get them.
Can a start-up get the best business credit cards?
The checks to get a company credit card can be stringent for all businesses.
If you're a start-up or new company without much credit history, you could be declined.
If you can get one, it's likely it will not be the best business credit card on the market. You'll probably be offered a high interest rate or low credit limit, until you can build up your credit rating.
Are there costs associated with credit cards for business?
Yes, there can be some costs.
Some business credit cards charge annual fees. These are often around £30 for the year. Others are free for the first year, and some don't charge annual fees at all.
The other main fee you'll see is interest charges. When you're looking for the best business card for your business, you'll need to bear interest charges in mind.
Even with the best business credit card offers, your business credit card will come with the same charges as other credit cards. This includes fees for going over your credit limit, missing a repayment or withdrawing cash. You might also be charged for foreign transactions or inactivity.
How to find the best business credit card for you
When you're trying to find the best business credit cards, UK wide, you need to know what to look out for.
If you're looking for a card to borrow money and spread the repayments over several months, you'll need to find a company credit card with a low APR. Or, find one with a 0% period on purchases. This'll keep down how much interest you pay.
But, if you'll be repaying your balance in full every month, you won't be charged interest. So you're best off looking for company credit cards with benefits such as a low annual fee or a good reward scheme. Some come with benefits like insurance or cashback deals.
Don't forget to make sure that you can get as many cards as you need to, for all your employees.
What perks do business credit cards come with?
As with any credit card, different business credit cards, UK wide, have different benefits. These could include:
Cashback - you'll get a percentage of what you spend returned to you
Insurance - such as free travel insurance
Discounts - you'll get exclusive offers on certain stores or leisure activities
0% interest deals - no interest on your spending for a set time period
Reward points - such as air miles or points that can be exchanged for other vouchers.
What credit limit will your business get?
The credit limit is the maximum balance you can owe on your card.
The credit limit you are offered will depend on the financial strength of your business and credit score, rather than your personal circumstances.
If your business has a strong credit history, you will usually be offered a higher credit limit as well as a lower interest rate.
If you give supplementary cards to several employees you can sometimes set an individual credit limit to each person, depending on how much you are happy to let them spend each month.
How to find the best business credit cards
You can compare business credit cards using our comparison table above. It shows you the annual fee, APR and any 0% period on purchases, for each corporate credit card.
You can use the filters to only include cards that offer:
No annual fee.
Business credit card FAQs
Whose credit record will they check?
Credit card providers will usually check your business' finances and credit record, but they may check your own if you are a sole trader.
Will using a business credit card affect my personal credit record?
No, your business' card should not show up on your own credit record.
Can I get a business credit card with rewards?
You can get credit cards that give you a percentage of what you spend back as cashback, air miles and other rewards (such as shopping vouchers).
Can several employees have their own card?
Yes, you can get several credit cards all linked to one account. That means you could give several employees their own card but pay just one bill.
Do I need a business current account to apply?
No, you do not need a business current account to get a credit card, but having one could make paying your bill and handling your finances easier.
Are my purchases protected on a business card?
Section 75 does not apply to business credit cards, but most providers offer their own protection services, as explained here.
What is a credit limit?
The maximum amount you can owe on your credit card at any point, set by your provider. Here is how they work and how much it costs if you exceed it.
Can I use my business credit card abroad?
Yes, but it could be expensive. Here are the fees they charge and how to find a card that is cheaper to use abroad.
What are interest free credit cards?
Some cards come with an interest free period of several months, so you can spread the cost of a purchase without paying interest.
Where can I use my card?
You can use a credit card in person (in shops, restaurants or other businesses), online, by phone, by mail order, in other countries or in ATMs.
About our credit cards comparison
Who do we include in this comparison?
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
How do we make money from our comparison?
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 22 February 2021
Further Information
What to know when starting a business according to the Money Advice Service
Opening a business current account from UK Finance