A business credit card, or company credit card, is one that's held by a company instead of an individual.

It can be used for business spending. Or it can be used to build a credit profile or manage employees' expenses.

Business credit cards are available to businesses of any size.



Do you need a business credit card?

The best business credit cards, UK wide, can be useful for many companies. The benefits of having a company credit card include:

Keeping your own finances separate from your business'

They're accepted in most places

They help you control cash flow. You can spend money even when you're waiting for incoming funds (you'll pay it back when you get your monthly credit card bill)

It can reduce admin time processing your employees' expenses

Most offer extra protection when you spend in the UK and abroad.

How can you get a company credit card?

There are lots of people who might benefit from a credit card for business.

You might be able to get one if:

You run a small business (there are special small business credit cards)

You're a sole trader

You're setting up a new business

You make purchases for a larger company you work for.



There are lots of different company credit cards, UK wide, and each has different requirements. For example, some are only available to businesses with a minimum or maximum annual turnover. Others require you to have two years' accounts to show.

You might get a different deal depending on the size of your business and its financial strength.

Here's some more information about business credit cards and who can get them.

Can a start-up get the best business credit cards?

The checks to get a company credit card can be stringent for all businesses.

If you're a start-up or new company without much credit history, you could be declined.

If you can get one, it's likely it will not be the best business credit card on the market. You'll probably be offered a high interest rate or low credit limit, until you can build up your credit rating.



Are there costs associated with credit cards for business?

Yes, there can be some costs.



Some business credit cards charge annual fees. These are often around £30 for the year. Others are free for the first year, and some don't charge annual fees at all.



The other main fee you'll see is interest charges. When you're looking for the best business card for your business, you'll need to bear interest charges in mind.



Even with the best business credit card offers, your business credit card will come with the same charges as other credit cards. This includes fees for going over your credit limit, missing a repayment or withdrawing cash. You might also be charged for foreign transactions or inactivity.

How to find the best business credit card for you

When you're trying to find the best business credit cards, UK wide, you need to know what to look out for.

If you're looking for a card to borrow money and spread the repayments over several months, you'll need to find a company credit card with a low APR. Or, find one with a 0% period on purchases. This'll keep down how much interest you pay.

But, if you'll be repaying your balance in full every month, you won't be charged interest. So you're best off looking for company credit cards with benefits such as a low annual fee or a good reward scheme. Some come with benefits like insurance or cashback deals.

Don't forget to make sure that you can get as many cards as you need to, for all your employees.

What perks do business credit cards come with?

As with any credit card, different business credit cards, UK wide, have different benefits. These could include:



Cashback - you'll get a percentage of what you spend returned to you

Insurance - such as free travel insurance

Discounts - you'll get exclusive offers on certain stores or leisure activities

0% interest deals - no interest on your spending for a set time period

Reward points - such as air miles or points that can be exchanged for other vouchers.

What credit limit will your business get?

The credit limit is the maximum balance you can owe on your card.

The credit limit you are offered will depend on the financial strength of your business and credit score, rather than your personal circumstances.

If your business has a strong credit history, you will usually be offered a higher credit limit as well as a lower interest rate.

If you give supplementary cards to several employees you can sometimes set an individual credit limit to each person, depending on how much you are happy to let them spend each month.

How to find the best business credit cards

You can compare business credit cards using our comparison table above. It shows you the annual fee, APR and any 0% period on purchases, for each corporate credit card.



You can use the filters to only include cards that offer:

Business credit card FAQs

About our credit cards comparison

Q Who do we include in this comparison? A Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works. Q How do we make money from our comparison? A We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here. You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.

Last updated: 22 February 2021

Further Information