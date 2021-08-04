After the ups and downs of the last 18 months, many families will be excited to book a theme park adventure. In 2019, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom was visited by nearly 21 million people, and if that’s anything to go by, 2021 is set to be the biggest year ever for theme parks all around the globe. There is a seemingly endless list of destinations around the world boasting impressive roller coasters, live shows, parades and food options, So it’s easy to get in a spin when it comes to booking our next theme park adventure. Consider spreading the cost of your theme park visit using a 0% credit card From seaside locations in the UK, to fairytale-inspired attractions across the pond, the new Best Value Theme Park Report from the personal finance experts at money.co.uk, reveals which theme parks around the world offer the best value for families looking to stretch their savings and enjoy a much-needed family break. Calculating cost-per-ride in the world’s most-visited theme parks

Updated 29 July 2021 Theme park Location Annual visitors Number of attractions Cost of a family ticket* Cost per ride Prater Leopoldstadt, Austria 4,200,000 250 £154.76 £0.62 Beto Carrero World Penha, Brazil 2,241,000 100 £75.31 £0.75 Gold Reef City Johannesburg, South Africa 1,277,500 46 £40.55 £0.88 Six Flags México Mexico City, Mexico 2,803,000 50 £51.06 £1.02 Liseberg Gothenburg, Sweden 2,950,000 37 £40.50 £1.09 Hopi Hari São Paulo, Brazil 1,028,000 35 £39.48 £1.13 Fantasilandia Santiago, Chile 1,100,000 42 £47.51 £1.13 Parque Mundo Aventura Bogotá, Colombia 1,151,000 33 £37.76 £1.14 Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey, USA 3,451,000 58 £89.95 £1.55 Cedar Point Sandusky, USA 3,604,000 82 £136.42 £1.66 Six Flags Over Georgia Austell, USA 2,050,000 43 £72.54 £1.69 Canada’s Wonderland Toronto, Canada 3,950,000 70 £121.88 £1.74 Tivoli Gardens Copenhagen, Denmark 4,850,000 25 £45.00 £1.80 Bakken Klampenborg, Denmark 2,900,000 33 £62.70 £1.90 Gardaland Ronchi, Italy 2,920,000 36 £68.78 £1.91 Hersheypark Pennsylvania, USA 3,384,000 76 £153.40 £2.02 Carowinds Charlotte, USA 2,130,000 56 £121.91 £2.18 Fårup Sommerland Fårup, Denmark 600,000 60 £137.35 £2.29 Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, USA 58,000,000 172 £450.71 £2.62 Kings Island Mason, USA 3,521,000 48 £130.62 £2.72 Europa Park Rust, Germany 5,750,000 61 £175.39 £2.88 Heide Park Resort Soltau, Germany 1,700,000 41 £123.81 £3.02 Leolandia Bergamo, Italy 800,000 40 £122.09 £3.05 Six Flags Magic Mountain Valencia, USA 3,610,000 42 £130.62 £3.11 PortAventura Costa Dorada, Spain 3,750,000 53 £165.07 £3.11 Djurs Sommerland Djursland, Denmark 818,000 43 £139.21 £3.24 Blackpool Pleasure Beach Blackpool, UK 5,500,000 38 £129.99 £3.42 Parque Warner Madrid Madrid, Spain 2,232,000 42 £144.01 £3.43 Astérix Park Plailly, France 2,326,000 41 £149.60 £3.65 Alton Towers Alton, UK 2,130,000 41 £155.99 £3.80 Efteling Kaatsheuvel, Holland 5,260,000 36 £141.00 £3.92 Chessington World of Adventures Resort Chessington, UK 1,690,000 33 £135.99 £4.12 Puy du Fou Les Epesses, France 2,308,000 26 £110.05 £4.23 Knott’s Berry Farm Buena Park, USA 4,115,000 40 £179.96 £4.50 Isla Mágica Seville, Spain 600,000 20 £92.85 £4.64 Tibidabo Amusement Park Barcelona, Spain 732,577 40 £185.82 £4.65 Dollywood Parks & Resorts Knoxville-Smoky Mountains, Tennessee 2,410,000 50 £244.33 £4.89 Disneyland Paris Paris, France 9,740,000 50 £251.14 £5.02 Gröna Lund Stockholm, Sweden 1,700,000 31 £159.00 £5.13 Phantasialand Brühl, Germany 2,050,000 32 £170.23 £5.32 Parque de la Costa Buenos Aires, Argentina 968,000 30 £161.82 £5.39 Siam Park Costa Adeje, Spain 1,200,000 20 £110.05 £5.50 Dreamworld Queensland, Australia 1,400,000 47 £272.33 £5.79 Disneyland Resort Anaheim, USA 18,660,000 55 £393.30 £7.15 Thorpe Park Resort Chertsey, UK 1,900,000 27 £199.99 £7.41 Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, UAE 1,100,000 26 £207.45 £7.98 Universal Orlando Resort Orlando, USA 10,920,000 53 £468.77 £8.84 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Tampa Bay, USA 4,180,000 27 £278.62 £10.32 Warner Bros. Movie World Oxenford, Australia 2,000,000 15 £248.04 £16.54 Universal Studios Hollywood Los Angeles, USA 9,150,000 21 £365.73 £17.42 *Day Pass - Two adults and two children

Taking the world’s most visited theme parks, our consumer spending experts calculated which parks have the lowest cost-per-ride, and offer the best value for money. Prater amusement park in Leopoldstadt, Austria tops the list as the most affordable theme park for families. A day pass for two adults and two children at the nostalgic theme park costs £154.76, and with over 250 attractions including a Giant Ferris Wheel with views across the whole park, a visit to Prater will set you back just £0.62 per ride. Beto Carrero World in Penha, Brazil is the second most affordable theme park in the report. With over 100 white-knuckle attractions to choose from, a family ticket costs just £75.31, which averages out at just £0.75 per ride. The Castle of Nations is a stand out attraction at Beto Carrero World, it was inspired by medieval castles and its artistic painting was designed so that visitors can feel the magic and fantasy atmosphere of the theme park upon arrival. Rounding off the top three is Gold Reef City theme park in Johannesburg, South Africa. The attraction, which boasts 46 gold-rush themed attractions, may be located on an old gold mine but it won’t cost you the earth. Families can expect to pay just £0.88 per ride, as a day pass for a family of four will set you back just £40.55. Visitors at Gold Reef City theme park should check out the Anaconda ride, the perfect attraction for thrill seekers with a well-earned nine out of 10 Fear Factor rating. This thrilling ride is for adrenaline junkies who crave twists and turns at high speed. Despite its undeniable global appeal and popularity, Universal Studios Hollywood in California emerged as the most expensive theme park to visit, with a day pass costing £365.73 for a family of four. Taking into account the 21 attractions found within the park, this hefty sum works out at a staggering £17.42 per ride. The cheapest theme park hotels around the world

For those who feel a day simply isn't long enough, many theme parks now boast on-site hotels or have partner hotels nearby for families that want to extend their visit and make the most of all the theme parks have to offer. Not only are these hotels convenient, they have many additional benefits; complimentary drinks to queue jumping and extended park hours, alongside the convenience of staying nearby. Imagine spending the day riding white-knuckle coasters and then loading everyone up into your car and tackling the long drive home, when you can just stay the night in a theme park hotel. From Brazil to Holland, we’ve analysed theme park hotels around the world, to determine which offer the best value for money for an overnight stay, for two adults and two children. Beto Carrero World in Penha, Brazil takes the top spot as the cheapest hotel for a family of four. The hotel, which is situated just 3 km from the theme park, will cost families around £28.87 for an overnight stay. In total, a day pass with overnight accommodation at the biggest theme park in Latin America will cost a family of four £104.18. Djurs Sommerland, in Djursland, Denmark, takes second place, with nearby accommodation costing just £57.62. Combined with the £139.21 family day pass tickets, a family of four can enjoy the full theme park experience for just £196.83. The park is sure to be a hit among thrill-seekers of all ages, after being voted the best family park in Europe, with under one million guests per year at the Park World Excellence Awards in 2019. Six Flags Over Georgia, the 290-acre theme park located west of Atlanta, Georgia, rounds up the top three cheapest theme parks, with overnight accommodation for a family of four at a partner hotel costing as little as £85.97. As the second Six Flags to open its doors back in 1967, the park is home to some of the top ranked steel roller coasters in the world, with some of the top-rated including: The Twisted Cyclone, Goliath, Mind Bender and Acrophobia. Families wanting to experience all the rides, shows and attractions the theme park has to offer, can expect to pay approximately £216.59 for their park tickets and hotel stay. The most-searched theme parks in every city in USA

Updated 3 August 2021 City State Most searched for theme park By city Location of Theme Park Search Volume Los Angeles California Universal Studios Hollywood Los Angeles, California 599,300 Louisville Kentucky Kentucky Kingdom Louisville, Kentucky 171,200 New York City New York Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 164,500 Indianapolis Indiana Kings Island Mason, Ohio 151,800 Detroit Michigan Cedar Point Sandusky, Ohio 146,600 Virginia Beach Virginia Busch Gardens Williamsburg James City County, Virginia 118,700 Columbus Ohio Cedar Point Sandusky, Ohio 108,600 Nashville Tennessee Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 104,000 Chicago Illinois Cedar Point Sandusky, Ohio 84,200 Houston Texas Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida 68,700 Las Vegas Nevada Knotts Berry Farm Buena Park, California 66,400 Philadelphia Pennsylvania Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 62,900 Boston Massachusetts Canobie Lake Park Salem, New Hampshire 62,710 Phoenix Arizona Universal Studios Hollywood Los Angeles, California 50,000 Kansas City Missouri Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 37,900 Minneapolis Minnesota Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 32,500 Charlotte North Carolina Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 30500 Atlanta Georgia Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 30,100 Baltimore Maryland Busch Gardens Williamsburg James City County, Virginia 28,540 Jacksonville Florida Discovery Cove Orlando, Florida 21,170 Oklahoma City Oklahoma Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 19,700 Little Rock Arkansas Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 18,980 Portland Oregon Silverwood Theme Park Athol, Idaho 17,790 Seattle Washington Silverwood Theme Park Athol, Idaho 17,690 Manchester New Hampshire Canobie Lake Park Salem, New Hampshire 17,110 Wichita Kansas Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 15,950 Birmingham Alabama Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 13190 Charleston West Virginia Kings Island Mason, Ohio 12,930 Providence Rhode Island Canobie Lake Park Salem, New Hampshire 12560 Omaha Nebraska Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 12,400 Denver Colorado Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida 11,790 New Orleans Louisiana Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 10,620 Milwaukee Wisconsin Bay Beach Amusement Park Green Bay, Wisconsin 8,540 Newark New Jersey Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 7,490 Charleston South Carolina Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 7470 Wilmington Delaware Dutch Wonderland Lancaster, Pennsylvania 7,340 Salt Lake City Utah Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida 6,800 Jackson Mississippi Dollywood Pigeon Ford, Tennessee 6,150 Albuquerque New Mexico Knotts Berry Farm Buena Park, California 5,760 Boise City Idaho Silverwood Theme Park Athol, Idaho 4,120 Des Moines Iowa Silver Dollar City Branson Missouri 3,860 Honolulu Hawaii Knotts Berry Farm Buena Park, California 3610 Bridgeport Connecticut Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 3,210 Billings Montana Silverwood Theme Park Athol, Idaho 2,060 Portland Maine Canobie Lake Park Salem, New Hampshire 2,010 Anchorage Alaska Knotts Berry Farm Buena Park, California 1510 Sioux Falls South Dakota Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida 1400 Fargo North Dakota Nickelodeon Universe Bloomington, Minnesota 820 Cheyenne Wyoming Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida 610 Burlington Vermont Santas Village Jefferson, New Hampshire 530

Whether you’re looking to avoid an overly-crowded park, or scream your head off with a group of likeminded adrenaline junkies, our report reveals the most searched-for theme parks in the USA. Taking a seed list of 30 theme parks located across North America, we’ve uncovered how many times each destination was searched by residents living in the most populous city by state. Dollywood was revealed as the most popular theme park across the board with seven US cities preferring the family attraction which boasts more than 50 world class rides, high-energy entertainment and award-winning dining. Tennessee residents are such huge devotees of Dollywood, the iconic award winning theme park that first opened its doors in 1986, that they search for the local attraction 104,000 times in the past 12 months. Other cities with an obvious affinity for the Tennessee attraction include North Carolina Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Mississippi, who have made a total of 98,030 combined searches in the last 12 months. Nickelodeon Universe in Bloomington, Minnesota emerged as the second most popular attraction, with those living in New York searching for the amusement park the most frequently, at 164,500 in the last 12 months alone. The indoor attraction is renowned for its rides based on Nickelodeon’s popular franchises and is home to 27 thrill-seeking attractions that are suitable for all the family. Other notable cities searching for Nickelodeon Universe included Pennsylvania, Minnesota, New Jersey, Connecticut, and North Dakota, where residents were searching for the Universal film-inspired theme park a combined 106,920 times in the last 12 months. Movie-inspired theme park rides that cost more than the original film budgets Being able to share and pass down nostalgic elements of childhood, and make new memories with your own family, is a special component of any family trip. This is especially true when visiting theme parks still operating attractions that have stood the test of time and span a number of generations. Successful Hollywood films and amusement park rides have a long-standing relationship with one another. From Disney classics to Star Wars, and Indiana Jones to Harry Potter, theme park rides inspired by movies offer up endless amounts of family entertainment, and can make a substantial amount of money for the parks in which they reside.

Updated 29 July 2021 Theme park ride Theme park Location Film based on Age of ride (years) Still operating Cost to construct (£) Film budget (£) Cost difference (%) film budget vs cost to construct Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Disneyland California Finding Nemo 14 Yes £122,817,350 £67,890,090 ▼ -45% Jaws: The Ride Universal Studios Japan Japan Jaws 20 Yes £25,254,075 £5,054,665 ▼ -80% Seven Dwarfs Mine Train Magic Kingdom Orlando, Florida Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs 7 Yes £18,038,625 £1,082,420 ▼ -94% Incredicoaster Disney California Adventure California The Incredibles 3 Yes £43,301,700 £66,432,740 ▲ 53% Cinderella Castle The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, and Tokyo Disneyland at the Tokyo Disney Resort Orlando Florida and Urayasu Tokyo Cinderella 50 Yes £3,391,120 £2,094,076 ▼ -38% Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy Walt Disney Studios Park Paris Ratatouille 7 Yes £194,809,050 £108,314,250 ▼ -44% Haunted Mansion Holiday Disneyland California, Tokyo The Nightmare Before Christmas 17 Yes £5,050,605 £13,004,190 ▲ 157% Indiana Jones Adventure Disneyland California Indiana Jones 26 Yes £36,075,750 £13,004,190 ▼ -64% Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril Disneyland Park (Paris) Paris Indiana Jones 28 Yes £57,721,200 £13,004,190 ▼ -78% The Dark Knight Coaster Six Flags Great Adventure New Jersey, Illinois, Mexico City The Dark Knight 13 Yes £16,234,087 £133,644,925 ▲ 722% Iron Man Experience Hong Kong Disneyland Hong Kong Iron Man 4 Yes £72,178,500 £101,136,700 ▲ 40% Superman: Escape from Krypton Six Flags Magic Mountain Valencia, California Superman 24 Yes £14,435,700 £39,732,275 ▲ 175% Terminator 2: 3D Universal Studios Florida Terminator 2: Judgment Day 21 No £43,301,700 £73,705,710 ▲ 70% The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Undersea Adventure Disney California Adventure, Magic Kingdom California, Florida The Little Mermaid 10 Yes £72,178,500 £28,904,200 ▼ -60% Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! Disney California Adventure California Guardians of the Galaxy 4 Yes £72,178,500 $122,817,350 ▲ 70% Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure/Jurassic Park: The Ride Universal Studios Singapore Singapore, Orlando, Japan Jurassic Park 11 Yes £79,399,650 £45,524,115 ▼ -43% Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run Disneyland Orlando, Florida Star Wars 2 Yes £721,815,000 £1,180,013,965 ▲ 63% Men in Black: Alien Attack Universal Studios Florida Orlando, Florida Men in Black 11 Yes £50,527,050 £65,034,450 ▲ 29% Shrek 4-D Universal Studios Florida Shrek 18 Yes £25,254,075 £43,360,500 ▲ 71% The Simpsons Ride Universal Studios Florida Hollywood, Florida The Simpsons 13 Yes £50,527,050 £54,200,625 ▲ 7% The World of Avatar Walt Disney World Resort Orlando, Florida Avatar 4 Yes £360,925,000 £171,273,975 ▼ -53% Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure Universal's Islands of Adventure Orlando, Florida Harry Potter 2 Yes £216,645,000 £834,689,625 ▲ 285% Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Universal's Islands of Adventure Florida, Japan, California Harry Potter 11 Yes £94,601,650 £834,689,625 ▲ 782% Radiator Springs Racers Disney California Adventure California Cars 9 Yes £144,433,000 £86,694,000 ▼ -40% Batman Adventure: The Ride 2 Warner Bros. Movie World Australia Batman 19 No £9,386,585 £25,254,075 ▲ 169% Twister...Ride it Out Universal Studios Florida Twister 17 No £11,552,720 £66,432,740 ▲ 475% Transformers: The Ride Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Florida Singapore, Hollywood, Florida, Beijing Transformers film franchise 10 Yes £288,818,000 £108,314,250 ▼ -63% Top Gun: The Jet Coaster Carowinds North Carolina Top Gun 22 Yes £7,581,473 £10,833,525 ▲ 43% Saw: The Ride Thorpe Park Surrey, England Saw 12 Yes £10,833,525 £867,114 ▼ -92% Test Track Epcot Bay Lake, Florida Tron: Legacy 9 Yes £216,645,000 £122,817,350 ▼ -43% Splash Mountain Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, Magic Kingdom California, Tokyo, Florida Song of the South 29 Yes £162,502,875 £1,535,514 ▼ -99% Justice League: Alien Invasion 3D Warner Bros. Movie World Queensland, Australia Justice League 9 Yes £6,500,115 £216,645,000 ▲ 3233% Scooby-Doo Spooky Coaster Warner Bros. Movie World Queensland, Australia Scooby-Doo 19 Yes £9,386,585 £60,697,980 ▲ 546% Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride Universal Studios Florida Florida The Mummy 17 Yes £32,500,575 £57,721,200 ▲ 78%

Our report analyses 34 famous theme park rides based on films, and determines which blockbuster film has the most costly counterpart, when it comes to visitor attractions. A ride filled to the brim with adventure and songs, the original Splash Mountain opened in 1989 and is now located in Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland and Magic Kingdom. The log flume ride had a construction cost of £162,502,875, yet the 1946 film ‘Song Of The South’ that originally inspired the attraction had a budget of just £1,535,514, indicating a 99% cost difference. In second place as the most costly construction compared with its film counterpart is the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, situated at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. The family ride gives visitors the chance to race through the diamond mine featured in the film and swerve in and out of the age-old mountain. The 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was Disney’s first animated feature-length film, with Snow White also being the first member of the Disney Princess line-up, providing the basis for later heroines such as Cinderella, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty and Ariel from The Little Mermaid. The Seven Dwarfs Mine Train cost an impressive £18,038,625 to construct, while the film budget was a mere £1,082,420 - a 94% cost difference. Rounding up the top three is Saw: The Ride, a steel roller coaster in Thorpe Park, England that cost an impressive £10,833,525 to construct and is inspired by the infamous movie horror franchise. The original Saw, released back in 2004 received generally mixed reviews from critics, but performed surprisingly well at the box office. It went on to gross more than $100 million worldwide and became, at the time, one of the most profitable horror films ever. The film, which has inspired a further nine sequels, had a budget of just £867,114 - a whopping -92% cost difference.