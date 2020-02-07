What is car insurance?

You only need to claim on your policy when an accident is your fault. If another driver is to blame their insurance should pay instead. Find out more in our how to claim guide.

Car insurance can pay out if your car is stolen, vandalised, catches on fire or if you are involved in an accident. As a minimum, it protects you against any damage you cause to other road users, the public or their property – what are called third parties.

We all need car insurance to drive on the road but finding the right type of cover can be tricky. This guide aims to give you a greater understanding of the basics and help you make a more-informed choice when selecting a policy.

Yes. It is illegal to drive on UK roads without it.

If you drive without car insurance you could face a fine of up to £1,000 or have your vehicle seized and destroyed. The GOV.UK website has more details on the punishments you could face.

The only time there is no need to insure your car is if you officially declare it not in use through a statutory off road notification (SORN). The vehicle must, however, be kept on private land, and not on any public highway.

How does car insurance protect you?

Car insurance covers you against financial losses, but the level of protection depends on what type of policy you choose.

If you cause an accident your insurance company will cover the costs. All you will have to pay is the excess – a fee set by the insurance company – plus any voluntary excess, which is an additional amount set by you. If you claim, your premiums are likely to increase.

Car insurance is available in different levels, and the level you choose will determine how much of the costs are covered by your insurance company.

What types of car insurance are there?

There are three levels of car insurance cover:

Comprehensive

Sometimes called “fully comprehensive” or shortened to “fully comp”.

Main features: Covers you, your car, your passengers and property, as well as any third parties involved in an accident. Also protects your car against vandalism and theft.

Suitable for: Most drivers. Three-quarters of UK drivers choose comprehensive cover because it offers the most complete protection. Some comprehensive policies will allow you to drive other cars, but not all.

Third party, fire and theft

Sometimes shortened to TPFT.

Main features: Covers third parties involved in an accident, but also provides protection for your car against theft and damage caused by fire. It will not pay out to cover the damage to your vehicle after an accident or act of vandalism.

Suitable for: Those looking for a cheaper policy, although fully comprehensive insurance can still sometimes cost less. Check out our guide on the different levels of cover.

Third party

Main features: This is the most basic level of car insurance and covers liability for injury to others and any damage to third party property only. This level of cover is the minimum legal requirement for motorists in the UK.

Suitable for: Drivers who drive infrequently, or those looking for the cheapest possible cover. Not all insurers offer this type of policy. It is not always the cheapest.

Other types of car insurance

Some types of car insurance are designed for specific drivers or vehicles. These include:

Multi car insurance – enables households to claim discounts for insuring multiple vehicles with the same insurance company

Black box insurance – suitable for young or newly qualified drivers to claim cheaper car insurance by monitoring their driving behaviour using a telematics device

Young driver car insurance – cover for young drivers, considered by car insurance companies to be high-risk drivers

Learner car insurance – car insurance that covers you until you pass your driving test

Taxi insurance – cabbies face higher premiums because they drive for many hours at a time

Short term car insurance – temporary cover for when driving a car for just a few days or hours

How long do policies last?

Most car insurance policies last for one year, although you can choose to leave your policy early subject to cancellation fees, which can be as much as £55. Find out more about fees and cancelling your policy in our managing your policy guide.

If you need car insurance cover for a shorter period you can take out a short term policy that can last just a day or a few weeks. Our short-term car insurance guide has everything you need to know.