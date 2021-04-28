We analysed data for almost 50,000 product placements to find the most placed cars in film and television, and how much product placement could be worth to manufacturers.

But which brands are the most placed, and what are the most advertised models?

Off the back of the $3 million deal, BMW reportedly saw 9,000 orders for the Z3 in the first month alone - worth roughly $240 million in sales.

Despite having always been more of an Aston Martin guy, James Bond was convinced to trade in another of his favourites when he got behind the wheel of a BMW Z3 in 1995’s GoldenEye.

And car manufacturers are no stranger to product placement deals either.

When Mars Inc passed on the chance to have M&M’s featured in E.T. Hershey’s jumped at the chance to have their relatively new product, Reese's Pieces used instead. After agreeing to spend $1 million to help promote the film in exchange for the rights to use E.T. in their own ads, Hershey’s apparently saw a 65% jump in profits in the two weeks following the movie's release.

While Heineken reportedly paid $45 million to have James Bond swap his trademark vodka martini for an ice cold lager in Skyfall, product placement isn't always a cash for screen time deal.

In the era of ad blockers, skippable ads, and ad free streaming services, product placement allows brands to put their goods in front of millions of people around the world - potentially for years to come.

Despite both traditional and luxury manufacturers getting in on the product placement game, the list of the most marketed cars is dominated by more premium offerings.

Mercedes-Benz

Not only does Mercedes-Benz take the top spot as the most featured motoring brand in film and TV, but the S-Class is also the most placed vehicle overall - appearing prominently in 74 titles.

Known for luxury and cutting-edge technology the S-Class is one of the world's best-selling luxury sedans and has featured in movies including Tenet and John Wick, as well as hit TV shows like Succession.

Chevrolet

The second most plugged car brand with 246 placements, the Chevy Suburban, Corvette, and Camaro are all among the most regularly featured cars.

Since being cast as Bumblebee, the Camaro has become particularly synonymous with Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise. Having worked with General Motors on previous films, the director was able to convince the automaker to let him use a concept version of the fifth-generation Camaro - a car that wouldn’t be available to buy for another two years.

Ford

While we found 162 instances of product placement for Ford vehicles, the Ford Mustang accounted for almost a quarter (24%) of all appearances.

Having been driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt, Nicolas Cage in Gone in 60 Seconds, or Keanu Reeves in John Wick, the Mustang has become one of the most iconic and recognisable cars in show business since it first went into production in 1964.