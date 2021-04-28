Whether it’s Mini Cooper in the The Italian Job or Tony Stark’s Audi e-tron in Avengers: Endgame, product placement can help car manufacturers reach huge audiences. But what are the most promoted cars in Film and TV, and what is product placement worth?
In the era of ad blockers, skippable ads, and ad free streaming services, product placement allows brands to put their goods in front of millions of people around the world - potentially for years to come.
While Heineken reportedly paid $45 million to have James Bond swap his trademark vodka martini for an ice cold lager in Skyfall, product placement isn't always a cash for screen time deal.
When Mars Inc passed on the chance to have M&M’s featured in E.T. Hershey’s jumped at the chance to have their relatively new product, Reese's Pieces used instead. After agreeing to spend $1 million to help promote the film in exchange for the rights to use E.T. in their own ads, Hershey’s apparently saw a 65% jump in profits in the two weeks following the movie's release.
And car manufacturers are no stranger to product placement deals either.
Despite having always been more of an Aston Martin guy, James Bond was convinced to trade in another of his favourites when he got behind the wheel of a BMW Z3 in 1995’s GoldenEye.
Off the back of the $3 million deal, BMW reportedly saw 9,000 orders for the Z3 in the first month alone - worth roughly $240 million in sales.
But which brands are the most placed, and what are the most advertised models?
We analysed data for almost 50,000 product placements to find the most placed cars in film and television, and how much product placement could be worth to manufacturers.
Despite both traditional and luxury manufacturers getting in on the product placement game, the list of the most marketed cars is dominated by more premium offerings.
Mercedes-Benz
Not only does Mercedes-Benz take the top spot as the most featured motoring brand in film and TV, but the S-Class is also the most placed vehicle overall - appearing prominently in 74 titles.
Known for luxury and cutting-edge technology the S-Class is one of the world's best-selling luxury sedans and has featured in movies including Tenet and John Wick, as well as hit TV shows like Succession.
Chevrolet
The second most plugged car brand with 246 placements, the Chevy Suburban, Corvette, and Camaro are all among the most regularly featured cars.
Since being cast as Bumblebee, the Camaro has become particularly synonymous with Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise. Having worked with General Motors on previous films, the director was able to convince the automaker to let him use a concept version of the fifth-generation Camaro - a car that wouldn’t be available to buy for another two years.
Ford
While we found 162 instances of product placement for Ford vehicles, the Ford Mustang accounted for almost a quarter (24%) of all appearances.
Having been driven by Steve McQueen in Bullitt, Nicolas Cage in Gone in 60 Seconds, or Keanu Reeves in John Wick, the Mustang has become one of the most iconic and recognisable cars in show business since it first went into production in 1964.
When we look at motoring product placements in film, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, and Ford keep their places at the top of the table, but there’s a slight reshuffle among the most featured models.
Porsche 911
Jumping up to second place the Porsche 911 has taken pride of place in 31 movies.
Whether being driven by Will Smith in Bad Boys or Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible II, the 911 is the perfect car for an action sequence. Having been raced extensively at events like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, it also has the pedigree to back it up.
Cadillac Escalade
With the likes of Jay-Z and 50 Cent name dropping Escalades in their music, it’s no wonder we often associate the Escalade with early 2000’s Hip-Hop - but it’s also made plenty of appearances on the big screen.
With a prominent appearance in 26 theatrical releases, Cadillac even decided to reveal the 2021 Escalade with its own Hollywood Premier directed by Spike Lee.
While Mercedes-Benz is once again in the top three most advertised brands, the german manufacturer has been knocked off the top spot having been leapfrogged by Chevrolet. The third most featured motoring brand on television goes to Cadillac with 84 appearances on the small screen.
Chevrolet Corvette
Over the last 60 years or so, the ‘Vette’ has cultivated a reputation as one of the ultimate American sports cars, so it’s no surprise that it’s been placed in some of America’s biggest TV shows - from The Office to Hawaii Five-0.
Tesla
Creeping into the top 10 most featured cars are the Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X.
While not as prominently featured in film, it seems as though Tesla and producers are paying attention to changing consumer habits by having characters drive more eco-friendly vehicles rather than traditional gas guzzlers.
While it’s difficult to say what return manufacturers see as a direct result of product placement deals, by looking at Box Office takings, screen time, logo visibility, and how the brand was portrayed, we can estimate how much brands would have needed to pay in order to reach the same number of people via traditional advertising.
Below are some of the most valuable movie product placement deals.
Source: Concave Brand Tracking
While some product placement deals might be exclusive to one brand or model, some motoring groups may want to promote multiple cars at the same time. For example, multiple General Motors vehicles (owners of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac) can be seen throughout the Transformers movies.
Below are the films and TV shows with the highest car product placement counts.
Somewhat surprisingly, car heist movie Overdrive beat out Need for Speed, Transformers, and the Fast and Furious films for the highest product placement count with 18 examples.
However, those numbers are dwarfed by the 77 car placements seen in Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson's HBO hit ‘Ballers’.
We also looked at the number of product placement examples by automaker and compared the results to gross revenue to see the relationship between advertisement and sales.
Whether your car is fit for the red carpet or the school run, compare car insurance quotes to see if you could save money with a cheap car insurance deal from money.co.uk.
Using data from Product Placement Blog, we analysed almost 50,000 examples of product placement to find the car brands and models most advertised on film and television.
Estimates for product placement value were taken from Concave Brand Tracking who use a variety of factors to calculate the value of product placement in movies.
2019 revenue data was taken from a variety of sources including Daimler.com, Macrotrends, and Forbes.