Compare insurance for convicted drivers from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

How to compare convicted driver insurance

1

Enter your details

Supply a few details because this helps us to find the right car insurance and provide our best quotes. You only need to give information about unspent convictions.

2

Compare quotes

We’ll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. You may find it easier to get insurance if your conviction has no relation to driving offences.

3

Apply and save

Review all the details, pick the best car insurance deal for you and apply. We can help you find the right policy if you have a criminal record.

Can I get car insurance if I have driving convictions?

Yes, you can get insurance even if you’ve had a period when you were disqualified from driving. However, convicted driver insurance typically costs more and fewer providers are willing to cover you. 

Convicted driver cover is more expensive, especially for younger drivers, because drivers with previous convictions or points on their licence are statistically more likely to claim on their insurance policy. The most common motoring convictions are speeding, driving without insurance and mobile device use behind the wheel.

The market does remain competitive, however – many insurers recognise that responsible motorists make occasional mistakes. And even though you may pay more, you can still cut the cost by comparing quotes to find the best deal.

What driving convictions do insurers accept?

Many insurers still offer cover if you have been convicted of:

  • drink driving

  • speeding

  • non-driving-related offences

Mobile devices have become widespread, so driving offences for using them behind the wheel are rising, broadening the insurance market for this offence.

Some insurers accept convictions for driving without insurance, dangerous driving and driving without a licence. Check any policy before applying to make sure you can get cover with a conviction – and be prepared to pay more.

If you have been disqualified from driving, you cannot get a policy until you have served your ban. You can check your penalty points or disqualifications by viewing your online driving record. You need your driving licence number, National Insurance number and the postcode on your driving licence to do this.

Do I need to declare my driving convictions?

Yes, you must declare any “unspent” convictions when asked by your insurer. Your car insurance policy is invalid if you do not declare your convictions and any claim you make could be rejected.

Once you have served the rehabilitation period of your conviction, it becomes “spent” and you no longer have to disclose it. Although penalty points are erased from your licence after four years, points for more serious offences can stay on your record for up to 11 years. 

You can use the Unlock website to check whether your convictions are spent

How to find convicted driver insurance

Work out the level of cover you need and get as many quotes as possible. Many insurers charge more if you have convictions and some may refuse to cover you at all, so it pays to get quotes from specialist companies. 

How to lower the cost of convicted driver insurance

One way of cutting the cost is to consider a lower-powered or smaller car. Modern small cars are designed to make the most of their compact dimensions, while cars with smaller engines are often more powerful than their size suggests, thanks to modern technology. 

Choosing wisely should lower your car’s Group Rating, which is organised and run by Thatcham Research. This rating runs from one (cheapest) to 50 (the most expensive to insure). 

You could also try these top 10 easy ways to cut your car insurance costs.

Convicted driver insurance FAQs

