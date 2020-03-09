Fully comprehensive car insurance

Get a quote in minutes and you could pay £567.93* or less with a cheap car insurance deal*
Get quotes from these car insurance providers and more
*51% of customers received a quote of £567.93 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between August and October 2021, when using our journey via Confused.com The savings you could achieve are dependent on your individual circumstances and how you selected your current insurance supplier.
Last updated: 13 October 2020
A fully comprehensive policy offers the highest level of protection, but it may not be the most suitable policy.
You may take out a fully comprehensive policy but find you are paying for extras which you don’t need.
You might want to consider fully comprehensive cover if:
you have a brand-new car
you have a vintage or classic car worth more than £15,000
you need to be able to drive other people’s cars
Not necessarily. Fully comprehensive cover can also be cheaper than other levels, like third party, fire and theft because some insurers believe high risk drivers choose lower levels to try and save money.
as these higher risk drivers made a disproportionately high number of claims on their policies, third party premiums were increased
comprehensive insurance can be the cheaper option, especially for drivers deemed to be a high risk
if you are a younger driver you may find comprehensive cover cheaper
Compare car insurance to see what level of cover you can afford.
The price of comprehensive insurance is based on many factors including the type of car you drive, your driving experience, no claims bonus, your history of claims and convictions and where you live and store the vehicle.
Even among comprehensive policies, no two insurance policies are equal. When taking out a fully comprehensive policy you will need to compare policies.
Comprehensive car insurance is the only type of policy that will pay out for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in the case of an accident that was your fault.
Fully comp cover includes:
damage to any third party: for example, if you crash into another driver's car the damage to their vehicle and any injuries you cause them will be covered
damage to your car: the cost of repairs to your car will be covered if you are involved in an accident that was your fault
loss or damage caused by fire and theft: you can claim if your car is stolen or damaged by an accidental fire or arson
accidental damage: You will be covered if your car is accidentally damaged, for example if a tree falls on your vehicle during a storm
Find out about the different levels and types of car insurance.
Yes, but check the policy first because some comprehensive policies include some benefits as standard, so they will already be included in your premium. Some insurers will charge more for these extras which include:
Legal expenses
Personal belongings cover
Windscreen cover
Breakdown cover
Car stereo, speakers or sat-nav
Loss or theft of keys
If you want any of these extras find a policy that offers them as standard or think about whether they are worth adding at an extra cost you will need to compare car insurance policies.
Some comprehensive policies offer more benefits than others, so take the cost of adding these into account when you choose your policy.
If you want any of these extras find a policy that offers them as standard or think about whether they are worth adding at an extra cost you will need to compare car insurance policies.
*51% of customers received a quote of £575.36 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com
There are there levels of car insurance cover:
comprehensive
third party, fire and theft (TPFT)
third party only (TPO)
Find out more about third party and third party fire and theft cover
Not always, it can be cheaper than lower levels like third party, fire and theft. Always get quotes for both if you want the cheapest cover.
Check what comes as standard with your policy before you add extras like breakdown cover. Here is how to work out which extras you might need.
You may need to add extras if you
drive abroad
have more than one driver using the car regularly
live in a high-risk area
If you have a fully comprehensive policy you might be covered to drive other people's cars, but the cover will be third party only. This means you will not be covered if the car you are involved in an accident that was your fault.
To get fully comprehensive cover if you are driving someone else’s car you may need to take out temporary car insurance.
Find out more about car insurance and driving other cars.
A comprehensive policy might be cheaper if you are under 25, but you will need to compare prices of the different levels of cover. Find out about car insurance for younger drivers before starting your search.
Being older or more experienced is one way of reducing your premium - drivers under 25, women and men, pay far more than drivers 25 and over.
Other things you can do include:
be savvy about the car you have– a car in a low insurance group will attract the cheapest insurance premiums
pay a higher up - front excess– this reduces your monthly premium
drive less - as this makes you less of an insurance risk.
secure your car - having an alarm or immobiliser can reduce your car insurance
consider installing a black box
if you have several cars consider multi - car insurance.
You may be able to without an extra charge. A named driver is an additional person who is able to drive the car under the same policy
Paying annually in one go will usually work out cheaper because if you pay monthly you will be charged interest of up to 30%.
Driving an electric vehicle is a great option for those looking to reduce their carbon footprint. However, it can also be a great option if you are hoping to keep your driving costs low.Read More
How does having a disability impact what you pay for insurance and are there any financial benefits or services available to help? We explain allRead More
This guide explains why your occupation counts when looking for car insurance. It also reveals the job titles insurers like and dislike.Read More
By comparing car insurance, UK car owners could save money on their policy. The best value car insurance will offer the cover at an affordable price. Choose a cover plan from the best UK car insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Car Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.