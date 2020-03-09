Fully comprehensive car insurance

<Car Insurance

*51% of customers received a quote of £567.93 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between August and October 2021, when using our journey via Confused.com The savings you could achieve are dependent on your individual circumstances and how you selected your current insurance supplier.

Is comprehensive the best level of car insurance cover?

Last updated: 13 October 2020

A fully comprehensive policy offers the highest level of protection, but it may not be the most suitable policy.

You may take out a fully comprehensive policy but find you are paying for extras which you don’t need.

Do I need comprehensive cover?

You might want to consider fully comprehensive cover if:

  • you have a brand-new car

  • you have a vintage or classic car worth more than £15,000

  • you need to be able to drive other people’s cars

Is comprehensive cover the most expensive cover?

Not necessarily. Fully comprehensive cover can also be cheaper than other levels, like third party, fire and theft because some insurers believe high risk drivers choose lower levels to try and save money.

  • as these higher risk drivers made a disproportionately high number of claims on their policies, third party premiums were increased

  • comprehensive insurance can be the cheaper option, especially for drivers deemed to be a high risk

  • if you are a younger driver you may find comprehensive cover cheaper

Compare car insurance to see what level of cover you can afford.

How much does comprehensive cover cost?

The price of comprehensive insurance is based on many factors including the type of car you drive, your driving experience, no claims bonus, your history of claims and convictions and where you live and store the vehicle.

What does a comprehensive policy cover?

Even among comprehensive policies, no two insurance policies are equal. When taking out a fully comprehensive policy you will need to compare policies.

Comprehensive car insurance is the only type of policy that will pay out for the repair or replacement of your vehicle in the case of an accident that was your fault.

Fully comp cover includes:

  • damage to any third party: for example, if you crash into another driver's car the damage to their vehicle and any injuries you cause them will be covered

  • damage to your car: the cost of repairs to your car will be covered if you are involved in an accident that was your fault

  • loss or damage caused by fire and theft: you can claim if your car is stolen or damaged by an accidental fire or arson

  • accidental damage: You will be covered if your car is accidentally damaged, for example if a tree falls on your vehicle during a storm

Find out about the different levels and types of car insurance.

Can you add extras?

Yes, but check the policy first because some comprehensive policies include some benefits as standard, so they will already be included in your premium. Some insurers will charge more for these extras which include:

  • Legal expenses

  • Personal belongings cover

  • Windscreen cover

  • Breakdown cover

  • Car stereo, speakers or sat-nav

  • Loss or theft of keys

If you want any of these extras find a policy that offers them as standard or think about whether they are worth adding at an extra cost you will need to compare car insurance policies.

How do I find the best comprehensive policy?

Some comprehensive policies offer more benefits than others, so take the cost of adding these into account when you choose your policy.

If you want any of these extras find a policy that offers them as standard or think about whether they are worth adding at an extra cost you will need to compare car insurance policies.

*51% of customers received a quote of £575.36 or less for Comprehensive Insurance between July and September 2020, when using our journey via Confused.com

Fully comprehensive car insurance FAQs

Do you need another type of car insurance

