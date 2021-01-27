Last updated: 31 March 2021

What is car insurance?

Car insurance – at its most basic level – protects vehicle owners against the cost of making good damage to other people’s property or health should they cause an accident.

This introduction to car insurance explains the different types of policies available and how much protection they offer you.

Why do I need car insurance?

If you are a car owner in the UK, you’re legally required to buy car insurance to cover the costs of any damage your vehicle might cause. If you drive without insurance, you can be fined and get penalty points on your driving licence. You can even be disqualified from driving.

The only time you don’t need car insurance is if you’ve declared your vehicle off-road with a Statutory Off Road Notification (SORN). You’ll need to keep it on private property if that’s the case.

Car insurance can also help pay for damage caused to your own vehicle, property and passengers – as long as the level of insurance you’ve chosen is appropriate.

Should cheap car insurance be my only goal?

While it makes sense to compare car insurance to find the best deals, it’s more important to have the right cover than it is to find the cheapest premium.

The cheapest car insurance quote may not provide you with the cover you need, leaving you poorly protected should you need to make a claim. This can cost you hundreds or thousands of pounds and still leave you without a car.

When comparing quotes make sure you find the cover you need, at a price you can afford.

The three levels of car insurance

There are three levels of car insurance that vary in price and what they offer. Think carefully about what you need before you go ahead.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive car insurance – sometimes called fully comprehensive, or just fully comp – covers you, your car, passengers and property as well as damage to third parties. And it also protects your car against vandalism and theft.

Some policies allow you drive other people’s cars, but not all do, so check the policy wording carefully. There are also frequently exclusions to this policy - for example people under the age of 25 or who do certain jobs.

While comprehensive policies offer more cover than any other type of car insurance, they are not always the most expensive.

Third party, fire and theft

Third party, fire and theft car insurance covers other parties involved in an accident with you. It also gives you protection if your vehicle is stolen or damaged by fire. Remember that it doesn’t pay out for any damage to your own vehicle if you had an accident.

Third party only

Third party cover is the most basic level of car insurance. It just covers you for any compensation you might have to pay for injury to others, and for damage to anyone else’s property. It’s a minimum legal requirement for all drivers in the UK to have this insurance.

Before you decide which motor insurance to get, it is important to think about what might happen if you didn’t have a good enough level of cover and how you would cope if you were left without a car.

Does what I use my car for affect my premium?

The standard usage is social, domestic and pleasure. If you use your car to commute - even just to the station - that adds to your premium because you are driving more and at busy times. If you need to use your car for business that’s even more expensive. And if you carry any goods or transport people in your car it will get more expensive again.

You must tell your insurer how you will use your car and you will only be insured for the use you have declared. If you drive to work without telling your insurers you could be stopped and declared uninsured, given six points on your licence, a £300 fine and see your car seized and crushed.

Other types of UK car insurance cover

There are several different types of car insurance that you might like to think about before you get car insurance quotes.

Multi car insurance is a policy that covers two or more cars in your household

Black box car insurance monitors your driving using a telematics box which is fitted to your car and sends information about your driving to the insurer. The better you drive, the less you pay

Learner car insurance is the car insurance UK provisional licence holders need to have when practicing driving in any car other than a registered instructor’s vehicle

Taxi insurance is a motor insurance policy to cover cars used for commercial hire

Temporary car insurance covers you for short periods of time – just a few days or weeks – when driving a borrowed vehicle

European car insurance is needed in certain countries. But you can drive in most European countries on your normal UK car insurance, providing your comprehensive plan lists this cover as standard

Business car insurance is for people who use their car for business reasons, such as driving to meetings on behalf of their employer

Classic car insurance is for classic car owners. Classic cars are usually worth more money, and cost more to repair, than modern cars. For that reason, they sometimes need a special classic car insurance policy

Car insurance for over 50s is usually cheaper because older drivers have lots of experience. Some insurers sell special over 50s policies

Find the best car insurance policy for you

When you’re comparing car insurance quotes to find the best cover for your needs, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Cover before cost

Decide which type of cover you need based on your driving habits and situation. Then find the best car insurance deals for your needs. Don’t just go for cheap car insurance as you might regret it later.

Level of cover

Choosing between comprehensive and third-party cover can be tricky. If the car you’re insuring is newer and you couldn’t afford to replace it if you needed to, comprehensive cover is better for you. But, if your car is more than 10 years old, or has more than 100,000 miles on it, and isn’t worth a lot of money, third-party cover might be better.

Excess

The voluntary excess is the amount you must pay when you make a claim on your car insurance policy. The higher the excess you’re able to pay, the cheaper your premium will be. But it’s important to choose an excess you can afford, otherwise you won’t be able to make a claim.

When you’ve decided what your ideal car insurance would be, compare deals that fit your criteria.

Should you add extras to your car insurance policy?

You can tailor your car insurance policy, and get better cover, by paying to add extra benefits. Such extras might include:

Legal cover – here’s how to work out if you need it

Breakdown cover

Cover for lost or stolen keys

No claims protection

Cover for driving abroad

Windscreen repair and replacement

Courtesy car

Personal injury

See the full list of car insurance extras that could be worth adding to your policy.

Make sure to check your car insurance quote, however, as some of these may be included as standard. If not, think about whether it’s worth spending a bit more to add them.

What is no claims protection?

Insurers reward drivers for not making claims on their car insurance policies. Usually, for every year you don’t claim, you’ll get a little bit more of a discount on your policy renewal. This is called a no claims bonus.

You can pay extra to protect your no claims bonus, so you don’t lose your discount even if you need to claim. This is called no claims protection and you can usually get it once you’ve reached three years with no claims.

How to get car insurance quotes?

One of the best ways to get car insurance quotes is to do a car insurance comparison. Enter your car registration at the top of this page, share some information about you and your car, and the quote engine will assess the various risk factors to come up with your quotes.

These include:

Car model and make

If you know your car’s registration number, comparison websites will find all the details of your car from a UK registrations database. But if you don’t, giving your car’s make and model is often enough.

Typically, the more valuable the car, the higher your premium is likely to be. But you’ll also need to mention any modifications you’ve made, because the speed at which your car is capable of moving will also push up the premium.

Usage and mileage

This is about what you use your car for – commuting, socialising or business. You’ll also need to say how many miles you travel in a year. The more time you spend behind the wheel, the higher the risk of an accident and, therefore, the larger the premium.

Personal information

Your name, age, address and employment details – these are all significant risk factors to insurers.

Age – newly-qualified and young, inexperienced drivers suffer the highest premiums

Address – cities and large towns, with lots of traffic are higher risk, as are the higher rates of crime in such places

Occupation – some jobs carry a higher risk premium:

Your licence

The kind of licence you have can affect your insurance. This is also where you can add any other driving qualifications you may have.

Claim history

You’ll need to confirm how many years’ worth of no claims bonus you’ve got. Or you’ll need to give details about any accidents you’ve had or claims you’ve made in the last five years.

What is the price of car insurance based on?

The car insurance underwriter – the part of the company that assess the risk factors – bases the price of your premium on how likely it is that you will make a claim. Let’s look at those risk factors in a little more detail:

Your annual mileage – people who drive a lot are statistically more likely to have an accident

Your occupation – some jobs are seen as more risky than others: professional footballers come at the top of this list, but lawyers and journalists are also among those seen at higher risk of making a claim

Your car – risk factors on your car are based on its book value and the insurance group it’s in, which assess how easy it is to repair, cost of parts or vehicle replacement. Additionally, the higher the performance, the faster, it’s assumed, you’ll drive it

Your address – because many claims are for incidents of vandalism and theft close to people’s homes, crime rates in your area are taken into consideration by your car insurance company

Your age – young drivers pay more than older, more experienced motorists

Your claims history – this will affect your no claims discount and, therefore your premium at renewal

Your driving history – if you have previous driving convictions, endorsements or points on your driving licence you may have to pay a higher premium

Your criminal history – if you have non-driving related convictions you’re also seen as higher risk

Your car usage – do oud drive for more than just social, domestic and pleasure (SDP)? Commuting to work or business use bump up the costs

Adding another driver to your policy – if you add an experienced driver with no claims, it can reduce the price of your policy, but adding your newly-qualified teenager will bump the premium higher

How to get the best deal on car insurance

While its most important that you get the right car insurance for your needs, you’ll also want to get a fair deal and some cheap quotes. Nobody wants to pay more than they need to.

There are a few things you can do to reduce the price of your motor insurance.

Lower your risk

The price of your car insurance is based on how much of a risk you pose to claiming on your policy. You can reduce this risk in a number of ways, including:

fitting an approved alarm or parking your vehicle in a garage.

buying a car from one of the lower car insurance groups

taking an advanced driving course

Lower the price

Car insurers usually give you a better deal if you pay your insurance annually, rather than in monthly instalments. It also helps if you add experienced drivers to the cover, even if they don’t use the car that often.

Shop around

If you compare car insurance quotes you’ll be able to find the best deal possible. But don’t cut corners to get cheap insurance. You can also ask for a discount – haggling doesn’t hurt. If you find a quote with a different insurer, ask your current provider to beat or match the offer. It’s not a guarantee, but chances are car insurance companies want to keep your business.

Don’t forget that it’s important to give accurate information to your insurer. It could be tempting to say someone else is the main driver, to lie about your driving history or to underestimate your mileage to reduce the price. But it’s never a good idea. Lying could make your insurance invalid, and you could be prosecuted.

Once you’ve got your car insurance, you must also remember to tell your insurer if your situation changes at all, such as if you move house or modify your vehicle. If you don’t, your insurance could be invalid. Your insurer could cancel your policy and this would make it harder to get a policy from other insurance companies in the future.

How to work out the mileage on your car?

You can work out how many miles you do a week and then multiply it by 52 weeks to get a year’s mileage. Or you can have a look at your MOT certificates to see what your mileage has been like in recent years.

The more miles you do, the more risky you’ll seem to insurers, because you’re more likely to have an accident. But it’s important to be as accurate as you can when you do your insurance comparison. Your insurer needs the right details, so you don’t accidentally invalidate the policy.

How do you estimate the value of your car?