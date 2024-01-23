How to protect your business from payment fraud

It occurs when someone intentionally uses fake or stolen payment information, such as credit card details, to make a purchase. It can lead to huge financial losses for companies and can happen in a number of ways.

Payment fraud is a growing problem for businesses, so it’s important to equip yourself with the knowledge and tools to reduce the chances of it happening to you.

Fraudsters can use information from credit cards, debit cards, or bank accounts to make payments. They may employ any of the following methods:

Identity theft: This is where a fraudster steals someone’s personal information, such as their name, address or credit card details. They can use this information to open new credit accounts or make unauthorised purchases

Skimming: This involves using a device installed on a payment terminal to steal credit or debit card information. Criminals then use the stolen details to make fraudulent payments and cash withdrawals

Phishing attacks: These typically involve emails, text messages or social media posts with links to fake websites that enable fraudsters to collect customer data

Account takeover fraud: This happens when a fraudster tries to log into your online banking or email accounts to make fraudulent transfers and payments

Chargeback fraud: This occurs when a customer makes a purchase using a credit or debit card but then disputes the transaction with their card provider or bank, claiming it was unauthorised, in order to get a refund. The business then has to pay out, even though the transaction was legitimate

Card fraud can happen online, over the phone or in person.

Card-not-present fraud occurs when someone makes an online or phone transaction without showing their physical card. All they need to make the purchase are the card details.

Card-present fraud, on the other hand, occurs when someone steals a physical card and uses it to make unauthorised transactions.

What are some of the signs of payment fraud?

It’s important to keep an eye out for the following signs as these could indicate payment fraud: