World Cup sector scorecard: how will the 2026 FIFA World Cup impact the UK economy?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to deliver a major boost to parts of the UK economy, with businesses in hospitality, accommodation and sport forecast to see billions of pounds in additional revenue during the tournament.

New analysis by money.co.uk estimates that the World Cup could generate a net economic uplift of £7.6 billion between May and July 2026. By analysing Office for National Statistics (ONS) business turnover data alongside spending patterns observed during previous World Cups, we forecast how eight major UK industries could perform.

Top-performing sectors

While the World Cup is expected to provide a £7.6 billion net boost to the UK economy overall, some sectors stand to benefit far more than others. The figures below show the projected revenue uplift during the May-July period compared with a typical non-World Cup summer.

Food and beverage: +£4.2bn (+9.3%)

Accommodation: +£3.5bn (+25.2%)

Sports and recreation: +£3.1bn (+18.8%)

Rail and transport: +£1.8bn (+6.8%)

Employment services: +£1.6bn (+5.4%)

Creative arts: +£461m (+7.1%)

Sectors forecast to lose out

However, increased spending in some areas often comes at the expense of others. As consumers prioritise watching matches, socialising and travelling, some sectors are forecast to experience a decline in revenue during the same period.

Wholesale and retail: -£6.4bn

Broadcast and film: -£650m

Hospitality set for the biggest financial uplift

Food and beverage businesses are forecast to be the biggest beneficiaries of the 2026 World Cup.

Our analysis suggests pubs, bars, restaurants and food delivery services could generate an additional £4.2 billion, representing a 9.3% increase compared with a typical non-World Cup summer.

Football tournaments consistently drive spending in hospitality venues as fans gather to watch matches together. With many fixtures scheduled for the evening, businesses may also benefit from longer trading hours, increased food and drink sales, and greater demand for takeaway and delivery services.

Independent pubs and restaurants could be among the biggest winners, particularly in areas where communities come together to watch matches locally rather than travelling to major fan zones.

Accommodation businesses could see the largest percentage growth

While hospitality is expected to generate the largest cash uplift, accommodation providers are forecast to record the highest proportional increase in revenue.

Hotels, holiday accommodation providers and short-term rental businesses could see revenues rise by £3.5 billion; a 25.2% increase compared with normal seasonal spending patterns.

The World Cup coincides with the summer travel season, creating opportunities for accommodation providers as groups of friends and families travel to watch matches together or organise football-themed getaways.

Businesses located near major cities, transport hubs and popular tourist destinations may be particularly well positioned to benefit from increased demand.

Rail and transport operators could receive a £1.8 billion boost

Transport providers are also expected to benefit from tournament-related spending.

Our analysis forecasts an additional £1.8 billion in revenue for rail and transport businesses between May and July, equivalent to a 6.8% increase compared with a typical year.

Increased travel to pubs, sports bars, fan zones and social events is likely to drive passenger numbers throughout the tournament. Match screenings and celebrations may also encourage additional domestic travel as supporters gather with friends and family.

Sports and recreation businesses could capitalise on increased enthusiasm

Major sporting events often inspire greater participation in sport and fitness, and the 2026 World Cup appears set to continue that trend.

Sports and recreation businesses are forecast to experience a £3.1 billion increase in turnover, representing an 18.8% uplift compared with non-World Cup years.

Gyms, leisure centres, sports facilities and recreational providers could all benefit from increased public engagement, as football fans seek to emulate the athletes they watch during the tournament.

Employment services may benefit from rising demand for temporary staff

As hospitality, tourism and leisure businesses prepare for increased customer demand, many may require additional workers to help manage busy periods.

Employment services are forecast to receive a £1.6 billion revenue uplift during the tournament, representing growth of 5.4%.

Demand for temporary and seasonal staff could be particularly strong across hospitality, events and tourism, although the scale of hiring may depend on how far the home nations progress in the competition.

Creative industries could also see modest gains

Creative arts businesses are forecast to benefit from increased advertising, marketing, content production and event activity linked to the World Cup.

The sector is expected to generate an additional £461 million in revenue, representing growth of 7.1%.

Brands often increase marketing activity around major sporting events, creating opportunities for agencies, production companies and creative professionals.

Retail could see a £6.4 billion decline

Of course, not every industry will benefit from the World Cup. While consumers are likely to spend more overall during the tournament, much of that spending may be redirected away from traditional purchases and towards hospitality, travel and leisure experiences.

Wholesale and retail businesses are forecast to experience the largest downturn, with revenues potentially falling by £6.4 billion.

When major sporting events take place, consumers often reallocate discretionary spending towards social activities, travel and entertainment. Match schedules may also affect shopping habits, particularly during high-profile fixtures.

Broadcast and film businesses may face reduced demand

The broadcast and film sector is projected to see a decline of approximately £650 million.

Consumer attention is likely to shift towards live football coverage throughout the tournament, potentially reducing engagement with other forms of entertainment during the World Cup period.

Joe Phelan, business bank accounts expert at money.co.uk, said: "The World Cup often acts as a powerful short-term stimulus for the UK economy, and this year's late-night fixtures could intensify that effect for hospitality businesses.

"As matches take place later in the evening, spending is increasingly concentrated in pubs, bars, delivery services and local venues, giving a meaningful boost not only to large operators, but also to small and independent businesses that rely on peak trading periods."

Methodology

To analyse the impact of the World Cup on different UK business sectors, money.co.uk used ONS monthly business revenue data and compared turnover between February-April and May-July across World Cup and non-World Cup years dating back to 1998.

The analysis measured how business turnover changed during previous World Cup periods and calculated the difference between World Cup and non-World Cup years for each sector.

Projected 2026 revenue estimates were then created using year-on-year Q1 growth forecasts and April 2025 turnover figures before applying the historical World Cup uplift to estimate potential gains and losses during the May-July 2026 period.

The 2022 World Cup was treated as a non-World Cup year because the tournament took place in November and December, while 2020 and 2021 were excluded due to pandemic-related economic disruption.