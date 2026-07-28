The government’s business agenda: what comes next?

Last week, the new Prime Minister held his first formal talks with a range of business representative organisations , including the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), Small Business Britain and Startup Coalition. These organisations represent hundreds of thousands of firms, from sole traders and start-ups to manufacturers and larger employers.

The discussions were focused on creating a closer relationship between government and businesses, with an emphasis on business costs, regulation, skills, investment and growth. For small business owners, this provides an early indication of the issues likely to shape the government’s economic agenda.

Removing barriers to growth

One of the key themes from the discussions was the idea that supporting businesses is not only about direct financial measures, but also about creating the conditions for firms to invest, hire and grow.

The government highlighted decision-making, regulation and business costs as areas where it wants to reduce friction for employers. For small business owners, a great number of whom operate with limited time and resources, changes that simplify processes or provide greater clarity can be just as significant as individual support schemes.

That focus also reflects a wider challenge facing businesses: understanding what the operating environment will (or is likely to) look like in the months and years ahead. Clearer long-term direction and faster decision-making could give businesses greater visibility when making decisions around investment, recruitment and growth, while uncertainty can make it far harder to plan ahead. Decisions such as taking on staff, investing in equipment or expanding operations depend on having a clear idea of future costs, as well as the wider business landscape.

Areas such as business rates reform, reducing barriers to growth and improving how businesses engage with policymakers are likely to be closely watched by SMEs. The key issue for many businesses will be whether these ambitions translate into practical changes.

A range of challenges

The discussions brought together organisations representing a broad cross-section of the UK business community. And that matters, because the pressures facing businesses can vary significantly depending on their size and sector.

While larger companies may be focused on issues such as investment and international trade, smaller firms are very often more directly affected by changes to operating costs, regulation, access to finance and recruitment.

The government's early focus on business costs reflects some of these issues. A 20% business rates relief for pubs, clubs and music venues was among the early measures announced, targeting sectors that have faced significant pressure in recent years.

While the relief currently applies to specific types of businesses rather than SMEs more broadly, it offers an early indication of the government’s focus on reducing costs for businesses under pressure. As the government’s wider business agenda develops, support across sectors will be an important area for small businesses to watch.

Early signals, not a finished plan

At this stage, many of the government’s proposals remain statements of intent rather than fully developed policies. The coming months will show how (and if) these ambitions translate into practical changes for businesses, particularly around costs, regulation and the wider operating environment.

For now, the discussions provide an early indication of the issues likely to shape the government’s approach to business, and the areas where small firms will be keen to see more detail.