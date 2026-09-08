Could simpler reporting give small businesses more time to grow?

Reporting is an essential part of running any small business, but it can also be one of the most frustrating. It’s a process that can eat up valuable time and resources, especially for smaller businesses.

Now, the Government is looking to address the issue. It is proposing changes to corporate reporting rules that it says could save businesses more than £450 million a year, with further savings expected as the reforms progress.

The plans are aimed at making reporting more proportionate, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses, while moving away from a system that all too often requires firms to produce lengthy reports containing information of limited practical value to their day-to-day operations.

A lighter reporting burden

Corporate reporting exists for good reason. It helps shareholders, investors and other stakeholders understand how a business is performing, and provides important information about the company’s financial position.

But the Government has suggested that the current framework has become unnecessarily complex – something many business owners will undoubtedly agree with.

The Government has pointed to the scale of some annual reports, with the average report and accounts of certain companies now running to almost 100,000 words – equivalent to the length of a 400-page novel.

For a small business, the issue tends to be less about the length of a report, and more about the resources needed to produce it. Preparing accounts, gathering information and meeting reporting requirements can take time away from managing staff, serving customers or planning the next stage of growth.

The proposed changes would simplify the rules for SMEs, including allowing some medium-sized companies to qualify for audit exemption. They would also remove certain reporting requirements for some businesses, including directors’ reports, and expand exemptions from strategic reporting.

The Government estimates that scrapping directors’ reports and expanding strategic report exemptions could save around £230 million a year.

For smaller firms, this could result in less time spent on compliance, as well as lower administrative costs, which could ultimately free up more money to invest in staff, equipment or expansion.

What could it mean for your business?

It’s worth pointing out that these reforms are still at the consultation stage, so businesses shouldn’t assume that their reporting requirements have changed yet, or will change in the very near future.

However, the direction of travel is worth paying attention to. If the proposals are introduced, some SMEs may face fewer reporting obligations, while others could benefit from simpler rules and a more proportionate approach to compliance.

That could be particularly useful for businesses without dedicated finance or legal teams. A reduction in administrative work may also give owners the chance to spend more time on activities that directly support growth, such as improving products, winning new customers or investing in their workforce.

Digital reporting could make a difference

The Government is also proposing a more digital-first approach to corporate reporting, including making electronic communications to shareholders the default.

This is part of a wider effort to modernise the reporting system and reduce reliance on paper-based processes. Alongside the growing use of digital tools and AI, it could help businesses manage administrative tasks more efficiently.

Of course, businesses will still need accurate records, reliable accounts and a clear understanding of their obligations; technology can’t yet replace this human-centric task. The benefit of digital tools is that they can help reduce the time spent on repetitive tasks, rather than remove the need for oversight.

What happens next?

The Government’s consultation opened on 7 September and is due to close on 30 November.

For small business owners, the main takeaway is that the proposed changes could eventually make reporting less burdensome. A simpler system should still provide the information investors and other stakeholders need, but will also aim to avoid unnecessary costs for businesses with stretched resources.

If the reforms deliver on their promise, they could give smaller firms more breathing room to focus on what matters most: growing their business, investing for the future, and building a successful, sustainable operation.