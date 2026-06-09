What rising demand for debt advice tells us about the pressures facing SMEs

The government is expanding business debt advice services with an additional £4 million in funding, as demand for support among small businesses and sole traders continues to grow.

The funding, which will be distributed over the next three years through the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), is expected to help an additional 16,000 SMEs specialist debt support, and will build on existing funding for Business Debtline, a service delivered by the Money Advice Trust.

The funding increase points to sustained uptake of business debt advice services, with existing provision needing expansion to meet ongoing demand.

Why debt advice matters to small businesses

Compared with grants, loans and tax relief, debt advice is a somewhat less visible part of the SME support landscape. Yet, for many business owners, understanding how to manage existing financial obligations can be just as important as securing new funding.

Small businesses tend to operate with tighter margins than larger organisations and have fewer resources available when unexpected costs arise. A period of lower sales, a major customer paying late or a rise in operating costs can all place immediate pressure on cash flow.

For sole traders and microbusinesses, the challenge can be even greater because business finances and personal finances are often closely connected. Financial difficulties in one area can quickly affect the other.

These pressures underline the role specialist debt advice can play in helping small businesses manage financial difficulty and plan ahead when financial strain begins to build.

Demand continues to grow

One of the most notable aspects of the government’s announcement is the scale of support already being delivered.

Business Debtline has assisted around 50,000 people since receiving enhanced funding from MaPS in 2024. More than 90% of clients reportedly saw their debts either reduce or stabilise after receiving support.

The new funding is intended to help the service meet growing demand, bringing the total number of businesses supported to around 75,000 over the next three years.

Those figures point to something important: debt advice isn’t a last resort for businesses already beyond help. The data suggests that early intervention works. When small business owners reach out before problems become critical, the chances of stabilising or reducing debt are significantly higher.

A growing focus on financial resilience

Alongside the £4 million for business debt advice, the government has also announced an additional £2 million to modernise debt advice services.

Previous funding has supported projects ranging from AI-powered transcription tools to digital referral systems and upgraded technology infrastructure. The aim here is straightforward: reduce administrative workloads so advisers can spend more time helping clients, particularly those with complex cases who may need additional support.

The investment also reflects a wider emphasis on financial resilience. Alongside measures aimed at improving access to finance and tackling late payments, policymakers appear increasingly focused on ensuring that businesses can access support when financial difficulties occur.

For SMEs, resilience isn’t just about knowing where to turn when problems arise. It can also involve taking steps to strengthen finances during more stable periods. Building a cash buffer, maintaining visibility over cash flow and making the most of surplus funds through a competitive business savings account can all help businesses better withstand unexpected costs or periods of reduced income.

The key takeaway for SMEs

The scale of the government’s investment isn’t a crisis signal, but a recognition that demand for debt advice among small businesses is structural, not temporary. Financial pressure is a normal part of running a business, and having access to specialist support when it hits is what can separate a business that recovers from one that doesn’t

For SME owners, the message is practical: don’t wait until problems escalate before seeking help, and use stable periods to strengthen your financial position, build cash reserves, and, if possible, put your surplus funds to work.