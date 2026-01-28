Do I need a business bank account for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?

Sole traders have never had a legal duty to use a business bank account. You can run a business through a personal account, and many people do. But a business account can make it easier to manage money and keep personal spending separate from business spending. With HMRC bringing in Making Tax Digital (MTD), is a business bank account now essential or does it simply help you stay organised? Key takeaways You don’t need a business bank account to follow Making Tax Digital rules, but using one can make record-keeping much easier

A business account linked to accounting software can track income and expenses, speeding up quarterly updates to HMRC

A personal account can work, but mixed spending increases the risk of making a mistake

Keep personal and business finances separate with our best business bank accounts Compare business bank accounts

What is Making Tax Digital for income tax? Making Tax Digital (MTD) is HMRC’s new system for reporting self-employed or property income and expenses online. It replaces the current self-assessment process for people earning above a certain amount. Instead of manual paper records and returns, you now need to keep digital records of your business income and costs. You then send summary updates to HMRC every three months using compatible accounting software. At the end of the tax year, you submit a final declaration to confirm your figures and make any adjustments. MTD applies to sole traders and landlords with total business or property income above a set threshold. HMRC plans to roll it out in stages, starting in April 2026 for those earning £50,000 or more from self-employed income or property. Do I need a business bank account for MTD? The short answer is no. HMRC doesn’t legally require you to use a business bank account to follow MTD rules. You can still run your business through a personal account and stay compliant with MTD. What matters is how you keep records and send your updates to HMRC. You must: Keep digital records of income and expenses

Submit quarterly updates using MTD-compatible software HMRC doesn’t check which type of bank account you use to meet these requirements. However, just because it’s not a legal requirement doesn’t mean you should ignore the benefits. A business account makes MTD easier to manage by keeping business income and costs in one place, separate from your personal money. It also helps linked accounting software track any business transactions and create accurate reports, reducing the risk of recording incorrect sums or missing payments when due.

Tax returns are changing. Get expert updates and practical guidance to help you get MTD-ready with confidence. Sign up ​By submitting your email you agree to receive money-saving deals and insights from money.co.uk. We can help you save on your business and personal bills including financial services, insurance, energy and telecoms. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our privacy notice. You’ve successfully signed up, thanks!