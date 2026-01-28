Do I need a business bank account for Making Tax Digital (MTD)?

HMRC’s digital system for reporting tax and expenses is becoming standard for many self-employed people. This guide explains whether opening a business bank account could help.
Sole traders have never had a legal duty to use a business bank account. You can run a business through a personal account, and many people do. But a business account can make it easier to manage money and keep personal spending separate from business spending.
With HMRC bringing in Making Tax Digital (MTD), is a business bank account now essential or does it simply help you stay organised?
You don’t need a business bank account to follow Making Tax Digital rules, but using one can make record-keeping much easier
A business account linked to accounting software can track income and expenses, speeding up quarterly updates to HMRC
A personal account can work, but mixed spending increases the risk of making a mistake
Making Tax Digital (MTD) is HMRC’s new system for reporting self-employed or property income and expenses online. It replaces the current self-assessment process for people earning above a certain amount.
Instead of manual paper records and returns, you now need to keep digital records of your business income and costs. You then send summary updates to HMRC every three months using compatible accounting software. At the end of the tax year, you submit a final declaration to confirm your figures and make any adjustments.
MTD applies to sole traders and landlords with total business or property income above a set threshold. HMRC plans to roll it out in stages, starting in April 2026 for those earning £50,000 or more from self-employed income or property.
The short answer is no. HMRC doesn’t legally require you to use a business bank account to follow MTD rules. You can still run your business through a personal account and stay compliant with MTD.
What matters is how you keep records and send your updates to HMRC. You must:
Keep digital records of income and expenses
Submit quarterly updates using MTD-compatible software
HMRC doesn’t check which type of bank account you use to meet these requirements.
However, just because it’s not a legal requirement doesn’t mean you should ignore the benefits. A business account makes MTD easier to manage by keeping business income and costs in one place, separate from your personal money.
It also helps linked accounting software track any business transactions and create accurate reports, reducing the risk of recording incorrect sums or missing payments when due.
MTD doesn’t link straight to your bank account. It works through accounting software that pulls in your transactions and sends updates to HMRC. Here’s how the process works in seven simple steps:
1. Choose MTD-compatible software
Use compatible accounting software (or bridging software if you’re using a spreadsheet) to keep digital records and send updates to HMRC.
2. Connect your bank account to the software
Most banks make it easy to link any accounting software to your account. The software then pulls in transactions automatically.
3. The software imports your income and spending
It lists money in and money out in one place, based on your bank activity.
4. Review and categorise transactions
You can label each item, so the software records it correctly. Examples might include income, travel costs or stock.
5. The software creates your quarterly update
It turns your records into summary figures for the period. It doesn’t send your full bank statement.
6. The software submits the update to HMRC
You send updates through the software linked to your bank account.
7. Submit year-end figures to finalise your return
You confirm your totals and make any adjustments at the end of the tax year.
Here’s how a business bank account can make your life easier when it comes to MTD requirements.
A business account handles only your business income and costs. This makes it easier to see what belongs where and means there’s no sorting through personal spending to find business transactions.
Business-only data makes it faster to review transactions and prepare quarterly updates, meaning you get to spend less time checking figures and fixing mistakes before submission.
You’re safe in the knowledge that your business account relates to business spending. When you link the account to accounting software, it can categorise transactions correctly, reducing the risk of misinterpreting payments.
A separate account makes it easier to spot payments in and out. This lowers the risk of leaving out income or forgetting to claim allowable expenses.
A business account is a simple record of business activity. This makes it easier to explain figures to an accountant or respond to questions from HMRC.
If you plan to link your business account to accounting software, look for features that make record-keeping simple and reliable.
Key features to check include:
Open banking feeds – This enables the accounting software to connect securely to your bank account and pull transactions automatically
Software integrations – You want the account to work smoothly with software from providers such as Xero, QuickBooks or Sage
Real-time or daily transaction syncing – Keeps records up to date without having to update manually
Easy data export – Allows for CSV file or spreadsheet downloads if you need backups
Multi-user access – Lets your accountant view transactions without sharing passwords
Receipt and expense tagging – Helps match receipts to payments and label costs correctly
Tax pots or savings spaces – Enables you to set aside money for tax or savings
Most business bank accounts now link to popular MTD-compatible accounting software.
High street and online bank examples include:
You can use a personal bank account for MTD if you wish, but it can create extra work, and it may even put your account in jeopardy.
For a start, a personal account mixes business and personal spending. This makes it more difficult to spot which transactions belong where. You have to sort and label each transaction manually, which takes time and increases the risk of forgetting what’s what.
Mixed transactions can also confuse accounting software. The software may mix up payments or pull in personal spending that doesn’t belong in your tax records.
Some banks also restrict business use on personal accounts. If a bank flags regular business payments (or the linking of accounting software for MTD purposes), it can freeze or close your personal account entirely.
A business bank account avoids these issues by keeping professional income and costs in one place and separate from your personal finances.
