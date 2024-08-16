How to check your business credit report

Your business credit score shows how creditworthy your business is. You can find your score and how to improve it by checking your business credit report.

How does a business credit report work?

When you apply for credit for your business, such as a loan or business credit card, the lender reviews your business credit report to assess the risk of lending to your company. This is one of the factors it uses to determine whether it will offer you credit and, if so, what rates to offer.

The riskier a lender perceives your business to be – in other words, the less confident it is in your ability to repay the loan – the less likely it is to approve your credit request. Additionally, lenders often charge higher interest rates to such businesses to compensate for the increased level of risk they are assuming.

Your business credit score isn’t just important for getting credit. Investors also use it when deciding whether to invest in your company. The same applies to other businesses – they use your credit score when considering whether to work with you. This could be as a customer, supplier or partner.

Likewise, you can check other companies' credit scores when deciding whether to work with them.

There are a number of business credit reference agencies in the UK, including:

Credit Passport

Creditsafe

Dun & Bradstreet

Equifax

Experian

These agencies build your business credit report by collecting information from various sources. Each one has its own method of calculation.