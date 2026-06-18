Meet Simi: the next-generation voice behind the UK’s largest West African food chain

Business name: Tasty African Food

Industry: Hospitality

Founded in: 2000

Top business product: Business bank account

Key learning: “Never lose sight of your core values or your mission.”

From humble beginnings in Woolwich, Tasty African Food has grown to become the UK’s largest West African food chain. Over two decades, the family-run business has built a reputation for authentic cuisine, bringing traditional flavours to customers across London and beyond.

What started as a single outlet has now expanded to 25 locations nationwide, offering eat-in, takeaway, and catering services for everything from weddings and birthdays to corporate events and music festivals.

With a focus on quality, culture, and customer experience, the company continues to deliver a taste of Africa wherever it goes, all while supporting the communities that have supported the business from the very beginning.

Tasty African Food has grown from a single family business to the UK’s largest West African food chain. What do you think has been the key to that growth?

Staying humble and true to our roots and to our original mission of bringing rich, authentic African cuisine to the UK. Growth has never been about scale for the sake of it; it’s been about sharing our culture, our food and our hospitality with as many people as possible.

What lessons have you learned about balancing family dynamics with business decisions?

Family and community have always been at the heart of Tasty African Food. Even as we’ve grown, we’ve stayed grounded in the values we started with, from how we treat our team to how we show up for our local community, including continuing to deliver food to our local church. Respect, clear communication and shared values have been key to balancing family and business.

Opening 25 locations across the country is a huge achievement. How have you managed consistency and quality across all your outlets?

Scaling always brings challenges, particularly when it comes to maintaining quality. We’ve addressed this by implementing the same processes, standards and training across every store. This has ensured a degree of consistency in key areas, while still allowing each location to feel connected to the community it serves.

Your business has a strong sense of community. How has that focus shaped your growth strategy and connection with customers?

At every stage, the customer has been central to our decisions. When we expanded onto delivery apps we saw prices increase by as much as 35%, creating barriers that disproportionately affect culturally diverse communities. In response, we created our own app to remove those barriers. This has allowed us to build direct relationships with our customers, create loyalty and rewards that truly reflect our community, and ensure long-term sustainability. It’s about ownership, access and empowerment, not just delivery.

The food industry can be tough and highly competitive. How have you adapted your business over the years to stay relevant and resilient?

We’ve stayed adaptable by listening to our customers and being willing to evolve, whether that’s through technology, new locations, or improving how we operate. Staying relevant means embracing change without losing sight of who you are.

Looking back, what have been your proudest moments as the business has grown?

Seeing Tasty African Food become a household name while still serving the communities that supported us from the beginning has been incredibly rewarding. Opening new locations, creating jobs, and representing African cuisine on a national stage are all moments we’re deeply proud of.

Achieving our SALSA accreditation and supplying major retailers like Sainsbury’s are also massive highlights that demonstrate the quality and professionalism of our food, and show how far the business has come.

What financial products or services have supported the business’ growth and operations?

Access to the government-backed Bounce Back Loan supported the business during the difficult Covid year, and we’ve also made use of NatWest’s business banking, financial support, and the workshops they provide to help businesses grow.

For other family-run or culturally rooted businesses looking to scale, what advice would you give about growth, resilience and staying true to your values?

Never lose sight of your core values or your mission. Growth should strengthen your community, not dilute it. Stay resilient, stay authentic, and remember that success is not just about profit, it’s also about impact and legacy.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.