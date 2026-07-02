Meet Ed: the founder of a football-inspired dog brand born from personal loss

Business name: Monty’s XI

Industry: Pet accessories

Founded in: 2025

Top business product: Business loan

Key learning: “If you don't go for it, you'll never know if your idea could be a success.”

After the sudden loss of his beloved cocker spaniel Monty in 2024, Ed Woolcott was determined to turn grief into something positive. Combining his love of sport and devotion to dogs, he founded Monty’s XI , a brand producing retro football-inspired collars, leads, harnesses, and accessories.

The products are designed to celebrate the loyalty and passion people feel for their dogs, emotions Ed believes mirror the devotion fans have for their football teams. Spotting a gap in the market for dog accessories aimed at male owners, he wanted to create a range that brought style, fun, and high-quality materials together, while also giving back to a cause close to his heart: supporting other pet owners through grief.

Juggling full-time work, a toddler, and a new puppy, he has already launched a distinctive collection and has ambitious plans for future expansion into more teams, sports, and international markets.

Monty was an amazing dog and losing him so suddenly was devastating. I wanted to create something that kept his memory alive and honoured what he meant to our family. As a huge sports fan, I’ve always loved the kits from the 1990s, and I thought they’d look fantastic on our four-legged friends. I hadn’t seen anything like it before, so I decided to bring the idea to life myself.

You identified a gap in the market for male-focused dog accessories. How did that insight influence your product designs and approach to the business?

The pet accessories market is dominated by instagrammable fashion accessory brands targeted more toward females, and they certainly serve an important purpose. But as a male dog owner I didn’t feel any of it spoke to me. By combining retro football jerseys with dog products, we’re tapping into the loyalty people have for both their teams and their dogs. It’s a combination I knew could really work.

Launching a business while working full-time and raising a family must have been a huge challenge. What have been the toughest obstacles in bringing Monty’s XI to life so far?

The biggest challenge was finding a reliable supplier and a designer I could rely on to bring the vision to life. Once that was sorted, things fell into place relatively smoothly. I’ve got no experience in graphic design, so having a team to build the website and develop the products has been invaluable. Our designer Ollie has been fantastic. The real test will come as we grow the business over the next year, especially with a second baby on the way!

How do you balance creating products that people love with the social mission behind the brand?

For me, if the product is right, the social mission follows naturally. I want people to connect with our brand and understand it’s about more than just selling dog accessories; it’s about recognising how hard it can be to lose a pet who’s part of the family. Supporting the Blue Cross Pet Grief Support Line is a key part of that, but ultimately, if the products aren’t high quality and loved by customers, the social mission won’t succeed. Getting the product right helps make the charitable impact possible.

How do you plan your future product expansion, and what’s your vision for the brand in the years ahead?

We have big plans! We’d love to create designs for more football teams (there’s already huge demand for a Spurs set!) and bring some joy to dog walks across the UK and internationally. We also hope to expand into other sports, like rugby, cricket, and Formula 1, drawing on classic designs and colourways from across the sporting world. There’s so much potential to grow the range in fun and creative ways.

What financial products or services have supported Monty’s XI’s launch and growth?

The main support has been a start-up loan from the British Business Bank , which has been fantastic. Without it, I would’ve been forced to use a large portion of my life savings, which wasn’t ideal with a young family and everything being unpredictable. The loan has allowed us to spread the cost over time, reduce risk, and make launching the business much more viable.

Looking back, is there anything you’d do differently?

There's nothing I'd do differently as such, but ask me again in a year's time and I’ll probably have a lot of things to mention! I think for anyone looking to start something, the best time to start was yesterday, the second best time is today. If you don't go for it, you'll never know if your idea could be a success, and I think that's what drove me to carry on. Also, you have to stick with it. Doubts will creep in and give you plenty of chances to stop what you want to achieve, but it's important not to listen to them.

What is your ultimate ambition for Monty’s XI in terms of the brand, the product range, and the kind of experience you hope to give dog owners?

We’d love to be the go-to brand for dog owners who want to have a product that means something to them. We know how passionately people care about their dogs and their sports teams, and when people need a new collar or harness, we'd love to be the first brand that pops into their head. Ultimately, we’re a fun brand and we don't take ourselves too seriously, and we want to provide fun for dog owners looking for something different.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual's personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.