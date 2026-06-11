Meet Caitlin: the growth-focused leader of a Scottish success story

Business name: Marco Paul

Industry: Online home and garden retail

Founded in: 2010

Top business product: Lending

Key learning: “Don’t rule out additional revenue streams.”

Founded in 2010 and based in Scotland, Marco Paul grew rapidly during the Covid lockdowns as demand for home and garden products surged.

But when Caitlin joined the family-run retailer in 2022, the challenge had shifted from scaling to sustaining momentum in a far more competitive and seasonal market.

We spoke to Caitlin to understand how she has focused on diversifying sales channels, managing seasonal peaks and reinvesting in her team to drive long-term, sustainable growth.

How did the company get started, and what drove its focus on home and garden products?

Marco Paul was founded in 2010 as a sole trader and formally registered in 2013. By the time I joined in July 2022, the business had already experienced phenomenal growth during the pandemic, particularly online in the home and garden sector.

Focusing on home and garden was a natural choice, as that’s where the business first gained traction, especially on established online marketplaces. During lockdown, demand surged, and the company scaled quickly in this space.

The home and garden market can be seasonal and is very competitive. What have been the biggest challenges in running/growing the business?

The biggest challenge for me was joining just as the business was coming off the back of the Covid surge. Sales had been exceptional during lockdown, but as restrictions eased and shops reopened, demand naturally slowed.

When I joined, it was about stemming that decline and stabilising the business after extraordinary growth. On top of this, we were holding significant volumes of stock purchased during the pandemic at very high freight costs. I quickly came to call this the ‘historical bad buys’ of Covid, and moving that stock profitably was a real hurdle.

Seasonality is also a major factor. Our workforce flexes between around 40 and 85 employees depending on the time of year, with peaks at Christmas. Managing that fluctuation efficiently is critical. We also now operate across 19 different sales channels, which adds both opportunities and complexity to daily operations.

How do you decide where to focus resources, and what makes a channel successful?

For me, success comes down to two things: revenue and support. A channel needs to generate meaningful sales, but it also has to provide insight and access. Being able to speak to someone, understand what’s selling, and get real data to inform buying decisions makes a huge difference.

Temu has been a real differentiator in this regard. I can email or message and get a response quickly, and I’ve even had people visit us in person, something that doesn’t happen with any of our other platforms. That direct access makes it much easier to get clear, honest feedback.

How has that experience shaped your approach to online marketplaces, and what impact has it had on overall operations?

We joined Temu in February 2025 initially as a way to clear surplus Covid stock. I didn’t expect it to become one of our main revenue streams, but within months it was already in our top five.

We started with larger items like garden trellises but quickly saw strong performance in car and pet cleaning products, some of which now sell better on Temu than on our other platforms.

Operationally, the channel has had a significant impact. We’ve increased office hours dedicated to Temu and hired an additional full-time apprentice to focus solely on it. I’m also now making buying decisions based specifically on Temu demand, expanding ranges and increasing stock volumes, something we haven’t done this quickly with any other channel.

The business has also invested in its team, including becoming a Living Wage Accredited Employer, which reflects our commitment to reinvesting revenue back into people.

How do you link business growth to supporting and motivating employees?

Becoming a Living Wage Accredited Employer was something I was really passionate about. The increase might only be a few pence per hour, but for someone working 40 to 50 hours a week, it makes a real difference. Extra revenue streams, including growth from Temu, have genuinely allowed us to do that.

We also support our team through bonus schemes for both warehouse and office staff, invest in apprentices across web, marketplace and customer service teams, offer flexible working arrangements for parents and carers, and use blind screening in recruitment to encourage more inclusive hiring.

For me, profitability isn’t just about margin: it’s about reinvesting in people and building a workplace where employees genuinely want to be.

What financial products or services have supported your growth and operations?

In terms of financing, we try not to borrow unless we need to. However, if we have a project or we want to invest in new product ranges, we’ve been known to lend from platform partners, usually via YouLend. They offer great terms and offer us a buffer if we need it.

Looking back, what’s one decision you would handle differently as the business has grown, and what advice would you give other independent retailers exploring multiple sales channels?

My advice to other retailers is simple: don’t rule out additional revenue streams. Very few businesses can afford to turn down sales, especially when the barrier to entry is low and support is available.

What is your vision for Marco Paul moving forwards?

In the short term, I want to upload our full catalogue to Temu and look back at a full 12 months of data to inform smarter buying decisions. In the longer term, I’m focused on international markets. We’re looking at further expansion into Europe and continuing to grow our presence in the United States.

This case study is for informational purposes only and is not intended as financial or professional advice. The results described are specific to the individual’s personal experience, so please consult with a qualified professional if you need financial advice.