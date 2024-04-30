Small business jargon buster

Starting a business can be a wonderfully exciting adventure as you finally begin to live your dream. But sooner or later, you’ll find yourself presented with a document stuffed full of business jargon, at which point you may start to wonder if you belong in the business world at all. But don’t worry – you do, and with the help of a few simple definitions, you can easily translate business speak into plain English.

What is business jargon?

Business jargon is a befuddling medley of arcane expressions and unintelligible phrases that business insiders use as shorthand to refer to topics they discuss every day. Unfortunately, if you haven’t encountered this type of business talk before, it just comes across as incomprehensible babble (which is why you should avoid using it in general conversation).