Is SEIS and EIS right for my small business?

Raising cash as a fledgling business can be tough, but government-backed venture capital schemes can help. But what are the SEIS and EIS initiatives, how do they work and when you can apply for them? We explain what you need to know.

What are the SEIS and EIS schemes?

The SEIS and EIS are government-backed schemes that encourage individuals to invest in businesses in return for attractive tax advantages.

The two schemes have slightly different limits, but both can be a valuable way for companies to secure funding. They can be great options for accessing finance, particularly as many banks are tightening lending conditions.

The SEIS is aimed at fledging companies that have been operating for less than two years and are just starting to trade. The EIS, on the other hand, is designed to help small businesses grow.

SEIS

Businesses that successfully use the SEIS will attract funding of up to a maximum of £250,000. The government says this sum includes any de minimis state funding within the three-year period and also counts towards the limits for any future venture capital schemes you might use, such as the EIS. De minimis is a Latin term used to refer to an EU regulation that caps the amount of aid that businesses can get from the government or the EU. It is defined as small amounts of aid that do not have any effect on trade between EU member states and that do not distort or threaten to distort competition. You can find out more about de minimis funding here.

As with many investment schemes, investors who fund your business through the SEIS receive shares in your company. However, you need to follow strict rules to ensure that they get the tax relief benefits to which they are entitled. You must remain compliant for three years after the investment, or their reliefs will be withdrawn.

The money you raise through the SEIS must be spent within three years.

EIS

Issuing shares through the EIS is very similar to the SEIS, but the eligibility rules are different. Your company still needs to be relatively young, usually with its first commercial sale being less than seven years ago.

Typically, the most you can raise in any 12-month period is £5 million, and you are limited to funding worth £12 million through the entire lifetime of your business.

However, if you have what the government calls a ‘knowledge-intensive company’ that carries out significant amounts of research, development or innovation, you might be able to access higher limits. This might also mean you’re allowed to apply more than seven years after your first trade.

Just like with the SEIS, you’ll need to follow certain rules for three years after each investment, or your investors could have their tax relief withdrawn or withheld.

The money you raise must be spent within two years.

The differences between SEIS and EIS

This table describes some of the key differences between the two schemes.