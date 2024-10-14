How to write a business plan executive summary in 5 steps

You’ve written your business plan, but how do you sell it to busy investors and stakeholders? The answer lies in creating a brief yet compelling business plan executive summary.
You’ve spent weeks crafting your business plan, ensuring your business proposal is watertight. You’ve added the detailed evidence needed to show your business could be a success with the right backing, but how do you get potential investors and partners to buy in if they’re too busy to read through your entire business plan?
The answer is to craft an effective business plan executive summary. This guide explains how this top-level outline can provide stakeholders with everything they need to know about your business.
An executive summary is a concise snapshot found at the beginning of a document that highlights its main points and provides essential information.
In the case of your business plan, the executive summary provides investors, partners, loan providers and other stakeholders with the key information required to get an overview of your proposal.
Your business plan’s executive summary should include the key sections covered in your business plan. These include:
Your business idea
Its goals
Your target market
Its unique selling proposition (USP)
Your business’s financial projections
An executive summary is a crucial part of any business plan for several reasons:
It provides a clear, concise, and comprehensive overview of the business plan
It grabs the attention of prospective stakeholders and encourages them to read the full document
It offers a roadmap or basic outline to help navigate through the main document
Since your executive summary might be the only section potential investors and executives have time to read, it needs to engage, inform, and encourage them to investigate further
Break down the task of writing your executive summary into the following steps:
Wait until you’ve written your business plan. The completed document will give you everything you need to know about your goals, strategies, target market, financial details and more. You can’t write your executive summary without it.
Read your business plan from start to finish. Pull out any key points, arguments or statistics you want to highlight in your executive summary.
Your executive summary is an outline of your business plan, so it should follow a similar structure. However, make sure it includes key information like:
An overview of your business
Market analysis – including opportunities and USPs
An operational overview
A financial plan – including facts and figures to back up your claims
Funding needs (if required)
Once you’ve broken down your executive summary, write each section from the notes you took in step 2. See below for tips on providing a strong, compelling narrative to help sell your proposition.
Don’t aim for perfection with your first draft. Focus on getting the key information down and then look to rewrite and polish as required.
After your final edit, wait 24 hours to get a fresh view before re-reading for clarity, grammar and tone. Finally, get someone else to proofread the executive summary to spot errors you may have missed.
Your executive summary needs to be both compelling and concise. When writing, consider the following when looking to grab investors’ attention:
Keep it short: Make sure the summary is contained within 1-2 pages
Start strongly: Take the time to develop a strong opening statement about your business. Treat it like an elevator pitch
Cover all bases: Make sure your executive summary provides the essential information about your business, from its basic details and business model to the market opportunity and plans for future growth
Follow your business plan: Make sure the structure of your executive summary is the same as your plan
Keep it simple: Avoid long sentences and jargon
Include plenty of data: Support your claims with facts, figures and evidence
It’s also important to write in the correct tone of voice, which should be:
Persuasive yet professional
True to your brand or target audience
Objective and free of any personal opinions
Clear, simple and articulate – avoid jargon and don’t assume any knowledge on the part of your reader
Written in the ‘active’ voice rather than the passive
Free from hyperbole, cliches (like “thinking outside of the box”), buzzwords and unrealistic claims
Read your executive summary to someone else as part of the editing process. Hearing it out loud can help you simplify your language and highlight areas that might need additional explanation.
Your summary should ideally fit into just a single page but could run up to two pages if needed. Treat it like an elevator pitch, where you don’t have much time to grab your audience’s attention.
If you’re struggling to come up with an outline for your executive summary, try one of the following examples depending on how your business plan has been structured.
1. Hook
Capture your audience’s attention with a compelling statement.
2. Business Description
Look to include the following:
Business name
Location
Description
3. Market Opportunity:
Use this section to cover the following:
Market gap or need
Target audience
4. Mission Statement:
Include your core goals and objectives.
5. Market Overview:
Provide insights into your target market, including:
Competitive advantage – what sets you apart from your competitors?
6. Business Model:
Include sections on:
Your business operation
Revenue streams
7. Financial Highlights:
Include the following information, backed up with facts and figures where possible:
Key financial projections
Sales targets
Profit margins
Break-even analysis
8. Future Plans:
Use this section to summarise your:
Long-term vision
Growth strategies
9. Closing Statement:
Finish with a strong statement to encourage potential stakeholders and investors to read further.
This example of a business plan executive summary template is even simpler, but again remember it should follow your business plan’s structure as closely as possible.
1. The problem
Defines the problem your business or product plans to solve.
2. The proposed solution
Provides a description of how your product solves this problem.
3. The opportunity
Gives a summary of your product’s potential.
4. The value
Explains the value of your product or business.
When producing your business plan’s executive summary, avoid the following pitfalls:
Going off topic: Remember your executive summary is a top-level outline of your business plan, providing key details for busy stakeholders, executives and investors
Being too vague: While this is a summary, don’t skim over key details. Provide enough information to make your points clear and compelling
Overloading with data: It’s important to include some data, but not so much you overwhelm your reader
Writing for the wrong audience: Are you pitching to potential investors or partners? Tailor your executive summary accordingly
Forgetting your USP: Make sure you highlight your competitive advantage
Offering unrealistic financial projections: Be accurate and realistic to retain credibility
Poorly structured: Make sure your summary flows logically from start to finish
Forgetting to include a strong closing line: Your conclusion needs to leave a lasting impression
