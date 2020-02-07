There are both advantages and disadvantages to securing invoice finance.

An invoice finance lender effectively buys an unpaid invoice from your business, paying you some of the money immediately and a share of the rest when the invoice is paid by your customer. The lender usually retains part of the invoice value.

It’s a way to borrow money for your business, using the value of your unpaid invoices as collateral.

Payments may be taken from your customers

It may be harder to get other finance

You don’t have to chase payments

Businesses with poor credit may be considered

You can pay off the credit as your business earns

How to get the right invoice finance

Start by choosing the type of invoice funding that best suits your business. You can select from:

Invoice discounting: the lender pays you the money on your invoice and you repay them once your invoice is paid to you by your customer

Invoice factoring: the lender buys your outstanding invoice from you, then collects payment from your customer using their own credit management team

Asset-based lending: a combination of invoice finance and asset finance. This releases funds on your unpaid invoices and business assets, such as property, stock or machinery

Some companies offer other specialist forms of invoice financing, including:

export financing – for businesses that export overseas

recruitment financing – for firms in the recruitment sector

construction financing – for companies in the construction sector

If your business trades in any of these areas, check whether these types of working-capital finance might better suit your needs.

Find out how invoice finance and other business finance agreements work here.

Compare the costs of invoice finance

Once you know which type of invoice finance is right for your business, look for the cheapest solution.

There are usually two main costs:

fees for setting up your invoice finance arrangement

interest charges on each invoice you finance

Exactly how much your business must pay depends on many factors, including its turnover, credit record and the value of its assets.

You can use the comparison table to find invoice-funding companies and visit their websites to check potential charges.

Choose how much of the invoice to release

When you enter into an invoice finance agreement, the lender releases a set percentage of the invoice value to you straight away – usually up to 85-90% of its value.

The rest is released once the bill has been paid by your customer.

You can usually choose the immediate payment percentage, but it may cost more to release a higher amount, and the maximum percentage varies between lenders.

Invoice finance example

You have an outstanding invoice that totals £100,000.

You choose an invoice discount finance option that releases 90% of the invoice immediately and which charges a 2% fee.

£90,000 is paid to your business once your finance application is approved, and another £8,000 once your customer pays the invoice. A £2,000 fee is retained by the lender.