1
Prepare a business plan
Work out the amount of money you need to release from your invoices. While many factors can determine the cost such as turnover, credit history, assets etc how much you are able to retain of the value of the invoice can mean cheaper invoice financing agreements in some cases.
2
Compare your options
Have a look through the options to find the best invoice financing option for your business needs. Check any conditions attached to the loan as criteria can vary significantly between providers. Once you have decided that invoice finance is right for your business you need to look for the cheapest invoice financing deal on the market.
3
Apply for invoice financing
While there are commercial finance options offered by banks etc. some lenders and brokers only ever operate digitally, so to make sure you find the best invoice financing deals comparing quotes on the internet is a must. Once you've found the provider that best suits the needs of your business, simply apply.
Last updated: 7 April 2022
It’s a way to borrow money for your business, using the value of your unpaid invoices as collateral.
An invoice finance lender effectively buys an unpaid invoice from your business, paying you some of the money immediately and a share of the rest when the invoice is paid by your customer. The lender usually retains part of the invoice value.
There are both advantages and disadvantages to securing invoice finance.
You can pay off the credit as your business earns
Businesses with poor credit may be considered
You don’t have to chase payments
Charges can be high
It may be harder to get other finance
Payments may be taken from your customers
Start by choosing the type of invoice funding that best suits your business. You can select from:
Invoice discounting: the lender pays you the money on your invoice and you repay them once your invoice is paid to you by your customer
Invoice factoring: the lender buys your outstanding invoice from you, then collects payment from your customer using their own credit management team
Asset-based lending: a combination of invoice finance and asset finance. This releases funds on your unpaid invoices and business assets, such as property, stock or machinery
Some companies offer other specialist forms of invoice financing, including:
export financing – for businesses that export overseas
recruitment financing – for firms in the recruitment sector
construction financing – for companies in the construction sector
If your business trades in any of these areas, check whether these types of working-capital finance might better suit your needs.
Find out how invoice finance and other business finance agreements work here.
Once you know which type of invoice finance is right for your business, look for the cheapest solution.
There are usually two main costs:
fees for setting up your invoice finance arrangement
interest charges on each invoice you finance
Exactly how much your business must pay depends on many factors, including its turnover, credit record and the value of its assets.
You can use the comparison table to find invoice-funding companies and visit their websites to check potential charges.
When you enter into an invoice finance agreement, the lender releases a set percentage of the invoice value to you straight away – usually up to 85-90% of its value.
The rest is released once the bill has been paid by your customer.
You can usually choose the immediate payment percentage, but it may cost more to release a higher amount, and the maximum percentage varies between lenders.
You have an outstanding invoice that totals £100,000.
You choose an invoice discount finance option that releases 90% of the invoice immediately and which charges a 2% fee.
£90,000 is paid to your business once your finance application is approved, and another £8,000 once your customer pays the invoice. A £2,000 fee is retained by the lender.
This depends on the type of invoice finance you choose. With invoice discounting, you collect the money; with invoice factoring, you pay the lender to do it.
Possibly. Some lenders will consider your application if you have had credit issues in the past, but borrowing may be more expensive.
Yes, in most cases your customers will know you are using a factoring company to collect the money owed to your business.
Most invoice factoring companies ask for at least 12 months of accounts when you apply, but some accept fewer.
That depends. You usually need to be the owner of the company or a registered company director.
Sometimes. P2P business loans can offer lower rates, but you cannot use your unpaid invoices as collateral. You can compare P2P loans here.
Not necessarily. Some lenders require you to have a business account with them to qualify for a business loan, but others may be more flexible. Ask before you apply.
The London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) is the reference rate businesses use to borrow money from each other. Some fees are based on the LIBOR.
