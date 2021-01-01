Last updated: 15 September 2020

Most motorcycle breakdown cover offers the same cover options as a standard car policy. This means you can get:

Roadside assistance , which covers the cost of call outs if you break down, and being towed to a garage if necessary

Vehicle recovery , which covers towing your motorcycle to any location if it cannot be fixed at the roadside

Onward travel , which covers the cost of a hire car, public transport or accommodation if you break down a long way from home

Home start , which covers breakdowns that happen at your home

European cover, which covers you when you ride your motorbike in Europe; find out how it works here

This comparison includes providers that offer motorbike breakdown cover, and shows which cover options each can offer.

Personal or vehicle cover

There are two different ways motorbike breakdown cover can cover you:

Personal cover , which means you will be covered when you ride any motorbike

Vehicle cover, which means your motorbike will be covered, whoever is riding

You might want personal cover if you have more than one motorbike, or you also drive a car. If you share a bike, a vehicle cover policy might be the cheapest option.

Remember to consider which is the best motorcycle breakdown cover type for you, rather than just getting the cheapest option.

Personal recommendations for providers and reading motorcycle breakdown cover reviews can be helpful, but the most important factor is the type of cover you need. Finding the best motorcycle breakdown cover for you will likely mean saving money in the long run, especially if you have to make a claim.

What is not covered?

Some motorcycle breakdown cover providers may restrict what cover you can get if you have a motorbike. For example, you may not be able to add extra cover like battery, or parts and labour cover.

There may be other policy exclusions, like:

Motorbikes under 49cc

Breakdowns caused by punctures

Unroadworthy vehicles

Putting the wrong fuel in your motorbike

Check the terms and conditions of your motorbike breakdown cover carefully before you buy a policy so you know exactly what you will be covered for when you break down.

When you know what motorbike breakdown cover you need, and which exclusions you need to look out for, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible.

Motorcycle breakdown cover FAQs

Q How many times can I claim on my motorcycle breakdown cover policy? A It depends on your motorbike breakdown cover provider, but most policies offer between one and five call outs a year. Q Do I have to pay an excess? A Most motorbike breakdown cover policies do not charge an excess when you claim. Q Can I get breakdown cover for my moped or scooter? A Yes, but only if the engine size is more than 49cc. Q Will I be covered if I break down at home? A Yes, if you add home start cover to your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need. Q Will I be covered if I drive a car? A Yes, if you have personal breakdown policy you will be covered to drive any covered vehicle type, including cars and vans. Q Am I covered when riding someone else's motorbike? A If you choose a personal cover policy you will be covered when you are riding any motorcycle.

About our breakdown cover comparison