If you live with another driver, you could save money by getting joint breakdown cover rather than buying two separate policies.
Joint breakdown is usually offered as personal cover, which means you will both be covered in any car you drive or travel in as a passenger.
If you are in a couple that shares a car, you could get a vehicle cover policy. This covers anyone driving a specific vehicle, but you will not be covered in other cars.
Find out more about the different types of breakdown policy here
It might be because most breakdown companies offer a discount if you have joint cover, rather than individual policies.
You should still shop around and compare separate breakdown cover, because it could work out cheaper to get two separate policies with different providers.
Yes, some providers offer breakdown policies for families that can protect up to five people under one policy.
You will all need to live at the same address to be eligible for family cover.
When you buy a joint policy you need to think about what cover options you want to include.
The most basic level of cover is roadside assistance, which means an engineer will come out to try to fix your car, or tow it to the nearest garage, when you breakdown.
You can extend your cover by adding:
Vehicle recovery, which means you can be towed to a location of your choice
Onward travel cover, which can give you a hire car or cover your transport costs to continue your trip
Home start which means you will be covered if your vehicle breaks down at home
Here is how to work out what breakdown cover is right for you. Once you know what policy you want, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible to find the best one.
Yes, joint policies are offered on a personal basis, which means you will both be covered as the driver or passenger in any car.
Yes, most breakdown providers only offer joint policies to people living at the same address.
It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year.
Yes, but only if you include home start cover in your policy. Here is how to work out what cover you need.
We include joint breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here is more information about how our website works.
