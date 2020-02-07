Can you get a joint breakdown policy?

If you live with another driver, you could save money by getting joint breakdown cover rather than buying two separate policies.

Joint breakdown is usually offered as personal cover, which means you will both be covered in any car you drive or travel in as a passenger.

If you are in a couple that shares a car, you could get a vehicle cover policy. This covers anyone driving a specific vehicle, but you will not be covered in other cars.

Find out more about the different types of breakdown policy here

Is it cheaper to get a joint policy?

It might be because most breakdown companies offer a discount if you have joint cover, rather than individual policies.

You should still shop around and compare separate breakdown cover, because it could work out cheaper to get two separate policies with different providers.

Can you get family breakdown cover?

Yes, some providers offer breakdown policies for families that can protect up to five people under one policy.

You will all need to live at the same address to be eligible for family cover.

What cover should you get?

When you buy a joint policy you need to think about what cover options you want to include.

The most basic level of cover is roadside assistance, which means an engineer will come out to try to fix your car, or tow it to the nearest garage, when you breakdown.

You can extend your cover by adding:

Vehicle recovery, which means you can be towed to a location of your choice

Onward travel cover, which can give you a hire car or cover your transport costs to continue your trip

Home start which means you will be covered if your vehicle breaks down at home

Here is how to work out what breakdown cover is right for you. Once you know what policy you want, use this comparison to get as many quotes as possible to find the best one.