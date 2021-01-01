Last updated: 17 August 2020

To find the best car and caravan breakdown cover, you should:

Make sure your caravan is covered

Work out what car and caravan breakdown cover you need

Compare quotes to find the best policy

This comparison shows caravan breakdown providers that can cover vehicles towing caravans or trailers.

How does breakdown cover work?

If your vehicle breaks down, the best caravan breakdown cover can give you roadside assistance and recovery to a garage.

For example, if you experience vehicle trouble while on the road, you can pull over and call your breakdown provider. They should then send an engineer out who will try to fix your vehicle by the roadside.

If they cannot fix it, they will tow you to a garage or help you complete your journey. Some of the best car and caravan breakdown cover will also insure you if you break down at home.

Will your caravan be covered?

Most insurers only provide car and caravan breakdown cover for caravans or trailers that are under a certain weight and size. For example, many caravan breakdown cover policies cannot cover caravans that are:

Heavier than 3.5 tonnes

Longer than 7 metres

Wider than 2.55 metres

Taller than 3 metres

Check the terms and conditions of each policy carefully because not all caravan breakdown cover providers set the same restrictions.

What types of caravan breakdown cover can you get?

Caravan breakdown insurance policies offer the same protection as standard cover, including:

Roadside assistance : This covers call outs when you break down at least a quarter of a mile from home

Caravan recovery : This covers towing your caravan to any location if it cannot be fixed by the side of the road. Caravan recovery will usually also include towing your car

Onward travel cover : This covers the cost of a hire car, public transport or overnight accommodation so you can continue your journey

Home start: This covers breakdowns that happen at your home

If you take a caravan on holiday in Europe, you can add European breakdown cover to your policy, or buy separate caravan breakdown cover for your trip. Here is how European breakdown cover works.

Are you a member of a caravan club?

Some breakdown providers offer specialist policies if you are a member of caravan club, for example The Camping and Caravanning Club. These policies can give you extra benefits, like:

No size or weight restrictions

Recovery from any UK campsite

Transport to and from your campsite if your towing vehicle cannot be repaired

If you are a member of a caravan club, check to see if you can get a specialist policy when you apply for a quote.

Choosing person or vehicle cover

There are two main ways you can be covered by caravan breakdown insurance:

Person cover : This means you will be covered in any vehicle you travel in, whether you are driving or a passenger.

Vehicle cover: This means only your vehicle will be covered. Therefore you, or anyone driving, can only call out for assistance when the covered car breaks down.

To work out which option is right for you think about whether you drive more than one vehicle or if you are you regularly a passenger in another car.

If you only ever drive your own automobile, a vehicle cover policy is the cheaper option

If you share driving, or sometimes drive another vehicle, a person cover policy will cover you whenever you travel

Caravan breakdown cover FAQs

Q Can I cover my caravan in Europe? A Yes, most policies can protect caravans when you go to Europe. Find out what vehicles a breakdown policy can cover here. Q How many times can I claim on my breakdown cover? A It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited call outs, but a basic policy may only let you make one claim a year. Q Can I cover a motorhome? A Yes, most policies can protect motorhomes if they do not exceed the size requirements. Find out what vehicles a breakdown policy can cover here. Q Do I get a discount if I am in a caravan club? A Some policies can give you a discount, or offer specialist policies for caravan club members. You could also ask fellow members for caravan breakdown cover reviews to find the best provider. Check with each provider to find out what they offer. Q Will my caravan be towed with my car if I breakdown? A Yes, your caravan recovery provider should take your caravan to the garage with your car. Some policies can also tow your caravan to your campsite separately.

About our breakdown cover comparison