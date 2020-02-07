Compare policies that offer roadside and recovery options when towing a caravan or trailer. We show you how to get breakdown cover that’s right for you.
If your towing vehicle breaks down, caravan breakdown cover can help. Pull over and call your breakdown provider. It will deploy a mechanic to your location to offer roadside assistance.
The right policy will also cover your vehicle’s recovery to a garage or your destination if the mechanic can’t fix your vehicle.
Some of the best car and caravan breakdown cover also insures you if you break down at home.
It depends. Most insurers only provide car and caravan breakdown cover for caravans or trailers under a certain weight and size. Many caravan breakdown cover policies won’t cover caravans that are:
heavier than 3.5 tonnes
longer than 7m (23ft)
wider than 2.55m (8.4ft)
taller than 3m (9.8ft)
Check the terms and conditions of each policy carefully. Not all caravan breakdown cover providers have the same restrictions.
Caravan breakdown insurance policies offer the same protection as standard cover. This includes:
Roadside assistance: covers call outs when you break down at least a quarter of a mile from home
Caravan recovery: covers towing your caravan to any destination if it can’t be fixed by the side of the road. Caravan recovery usually also includes towing your car
Onward travel: covers the cost of a hire car, public transport and overnight accommodation to enable you to continue your journey
Home start: covers breakdowns that happen at your home
You can add European breakdown cover to your policy or buy separate caravan breakdown cover for trips abroad. Find out more about European breakdown cover works here.
What protection can each type of car and caravan breakdown cover can give you?
Some breakdown providers offer specialist policies if you’re a member of a club like The Camping and Caravanning Club. These policies offer extra benefits like:
no size or weight restrictions
recovery from any UK campsite
transport to and from your campsite if your towing vehicle can’t be repaired
Check with your insurer to see if you can get a specialist policy when you apply for a quote.
There are two types of caravan breakdown insurance. They are:
Personal cover: this covers you in any vehicle you travel in, whether you’re driving or a passenger
Vehicle cover: this applies to your vehicle. You, or anyone driving it, can call for assistance when it breaks down
Think about whether you drive more than one vehicle or if you’re regularly a passenger in another car. If you’re normally driving your own car, a vehicle cover policy is the cheaper option. If you share driving or switch cars, a personal policy offers broader coverage.
To find the best car and caravan breakdown cover, you should:
make sure the policy covers your caravan
work out the level of breakdown cover you need
compare quotes to find the best policy
Our comparison shows breakdown providers that cover vehicles towing caravans or trailers.
How to work out which caravan breakdown policy is right for you
Yes. Most policies can protect caravans when you go to Europe.
It depends on your provider and the level of cover. Some offer unlimited callouts, but a basic policy may only cover one claim a year.
Yes, most policies can protect motorhomes if they don’t exceed the size restrictions.
Some policies can give you a discount or offer specialist cover for caravan club members. You could ask fellow members for their opinion of different caravan breakdown policies to find the best provider. You can also check with each provider to find out what it offers.
Yes, your caravan recovery provider should take your caravan to the garage with your car. Some policies can also tow your caravan to your campsite separately.
We include caravan breakdown cover policies available from our panel of insurers and brokers. Here’s more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra, and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 24 May 2022