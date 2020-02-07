How does breakdown cover work?

If your towing vehicle breaks down, caravan breakdown cover can help. Pull over and call your breakdown provider. It will deploy a mechanic to your location to offer roadside assistance.

The right policy will also cover your vehicle’s recovery to a garage or your destination if the mechanic can’t fix your vehicle.

Some of the best car and caravan breakdown cover also insures you if you break down at home.

Will my caravan be covered?

It depends. Most insurers only provide car and caravan breakdown cover for caravans or trailers under a certain weight and size. Many caravan breakdown cover policies won’t cover caravans that are:

heavier than 3.5 tonnes

longer than 7m (23ft)

wider than 2.55m (8.4ft)

taller than 3m (9.8ft)

Check the terms and conditions of each policy carefully. Not all caravan breakdown cover providers have the same restrictions.

What types of caravan breakdown cover can I get?

Caravan breakdown insurance policies offer the same protection as standard cover. This includes:

Roadside assistance : covers call outs when you break down at least a quarter of a mile from home

Caravan recovery : covers towing your caravan to any destination if it can’t be fixed by the side of the road. Caravan recovery usually also includes towing your car

Onward travel : covers the cost of a hire car, public transport and overnight accommodation to enable you to continue your journey

Home start: covers breakdowns that happen at your home

You can add European breakdown cover to your policy or buy separate caravan breakdown cover for trips abroad. Find out more about European breakdown cover works here.

Are you a member of a caravan club?

Some breakdown providers offer specialist policies if you’re a member of a club like The Camping and Caravanning Club. These policies offer extra benefits like:

no size or weight restrictions

recovery from any UK campsite

transport to and from your campsite if your towing vehicle can’t be repaired

Check with your insurer to see if you can get a specialist policy when you apply for a quote.

Choosing person or vehicle cover

There are two types of caravan breakdown insurance. They are:

Personal cover: this covers you in any vehicle you travel in, whether you’re driving or a passenger

Vehicle cover: this applies to your vehicle. You, or anyone driving it, can call for assistance when it breaks down

Think about whether you drive more than one vehicle or if you’re regularly a passenger in another car. If you’re normally driving your own car, a vehicle cover policy is the cheaper option. If you share driving or switch cars, a personal policy offers broader coverage.

How to find the right caravan breakdown cover

To find the best car and caravan breakdown cover, you should:

make sure the policy covers your caravan

work out the level of breakdown cover you need

compare quotes to find the best policy