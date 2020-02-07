<Breakdown Cover

Compare caravan breakdown cover 

Compare policies that offer roadside and recovery options when towing a caravan or trailer. We show you how to get breakdown cover that’s right for you.

  • Choose your extras
  • Compare caravan breakdown cover from leading providers
  • Get a quote for caravan breakdown cover in under five minutes
Compare deals

Compare caravan breakdown cover insurance from leading providers

You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

aa-1000-pound-loan
Greenflag Logo
RAC logo

How to compare caravan breakdown insurance cover

1

Enter your details

Enter a few details about yourself, your caravan type and driving history, any named drivers as this helps us to find the right breakdown cover so that we can provide our best quotes.

2

Compare quotes

We'll search our database of leading providers and show you the best deals we can find. Select the type of breakdown cover and add any extras.

3

Apply and save

Once you've reviewed the choices and extras, simply pick the best caravan breakdown cover insurance quote for you and apply.


Breakdown cover insurance deals

3 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort

Compare another type of breakdown cover

How does breakdown cover work?

If your towing vehicle breaks down, caravan breakdown cover can help. Pull over and call your breakdown provider. It will deploy a mechanic to your location to offer roadside assistance. 

The right policy will also cover your vehicle’s recovery to a garage or your destination if the mechanic can’t fix your vehicle.

Some of the best car and caravan breakdown cover also insures you if you break down at home.

Will my caravan be covered?

It depends. Most insurers only provide car and caravan breakdown cover for caravans or trailers under a certain weight and size. Many caravan breakdown cover policies won’t cover caravans that are:

  • heavier than 3.5 tonnes

  • longer than 7m (23ft)

  • wider than 2.55m (8.4ft)

  • taller than 3m (9.8ft)

Check the terms and conditions of each policy carefully. Not all caravan breakdown cover providers have the same restrictions.

What types of caravan breakdown cover can I get?

Caravan breakdown insurance policies offer the same protection as standard cover. This includes:

  • Roadside assistance: covers call outs when you break down at least a quarter of a mile from home

  • Caravan recovery: covers towing your caravan to any destination if it can’t be fixed by the side of the road. Caravan recovery usually also includes towing your car

  • Onward travel: covers the cost of a hire car, public transport and overnight accommodation to enable you to continue your journey

  • Home start: covers breakdowns that happen at your home

You can add European breakdown cover to your policy or buy separate caravan breakdown cover for trips abroad. Find out more about European breakdown cover works here.

What protection can each type of car and caravan breakdown cover can give you?

Are you a member of a caravan club?

Some breakdown providers offer specialist policies if you’re a member of a club like The Camping and Caravanning Club. These policies offer extra benefits like:

  • no size or weight restrictions

  • recovery from any UK campsite

  • transport to and from your campsite if your towing vehicle can’t be repaired

Check with your insurer to see if you can get a specialist policy when you apply for a quote.

Choosing person or vehicle cover

There are two types of caravan breakdown insurance. They are:

  • Personal cover: this covers you in any vehicle you travel in, whether you’re driving or a passenger

  • Vehicle cover: this applies to your vehicle. You, or anyone driving it, can call for assistance when it breaks down

Think about whether you drive more than one vehicle or if you’re regularly a passenger in another car. If you’re normally driving your own car, a vehicle cover policy is the cheaper option. If you share driving or switch cars, a personal policy offers broader coverage.

How to find the right caravan breakdown cover

To find the best car and caravan breakdown cover, you should:

  • make sure the policy covers your caravan

  • work out the level of breakdown cover you need

  • compare quotes to find the best policy

Our comparison shows breakdown providers that cover vehicles towing caravans or trailers.

How to work out which caravan breakdown policy is right for you

Caravan breakdown cover FAQs

About our breakdown cover comparison


Car breakdown cover for older cars

Instant breakdown cover


Motorcycle breakdown cover

Van breakdown cover


Explore breakdown cover guides

See more guides

What breakdown cover is right for you?

Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, breakdown cover gives you peace of mind that help is at hand if something goes wrong.

Read More

What to do if your vehicle breaks down

If you break down on the road it can be scary and stressful, but knowing what to do can help you stay safe while you get help. Here is what to do if your vehicle breaks down.

Read More

Can you get breakdown cover when you have broken down?

Breakdowns are always bad news and worse when you haven’t bought cover in advance and the weather’s ugly. But you can still get help if your vehicle has let you down – though the cost can soar. Here are your options.

Read More

Why compare breakdown cover with money.co.uk?

By comparing breakdown cover you could save money on the policy. The best value breakdown cover will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Last updated: 24 May 2022