Last updated: 16 October 2020

To find the best mountain bike insurance for you, think about:

How you use your bike

How much your bike would cost to replace

Whether it is already covered

What level of MTB insurance do you need?

What you need your mountain bike insurance cover to include will depend on how you use your mountain bike (MTB).

Use it occasionally : If your bike spends most of its time locked away, the best mountain bike insurance policy for you might just cover against theft and vandalism.

Use it regularly : If you use your mountain bike most weekends, or you use it to commute to work, the best mountain bike insurance for you might need to include cover for personal injury and third party liability if you have an accident.

Use it in competitions: If you take part in mountain biking downhill races or time trials, the best mountain bike insurance policy will include competition cover.

Here is everything a bicycle insurance policy can protect you against.

Make sure your policy can replace your bike

Mountain bikes can be very expensive, with top of the range models costing up to £10,000. With MTB insurance, UK providers will include a cover limit, which is the maximum amount you can claim if your bike is damaged or stolen. Make sure the figure in your MTB insurance policy documents is enough to replace your bike.

Get a policy that offers a cover limit that is high enough to replace your bike if it is stolen or damaged.

Most MTB insurance policies offer new for old replacement, however even some of the best mountain bike insurance policies may deduct money for wear and tear from your pay out so check the policy carefully.

Check if your bike is already covered

Your mountain bike may be protected by your home contents policy, but it might not give you the cover you need or the level of cover you would get with the best mountain bike insurance policies.

Most contents policies only protect your bike when it is kept at home, and you will not be covered for things like personal accidents or third party liability, unlike with the best mountain bike insurance policies.

What types of bike can you cover on standard insurance?

With bicycle insurance, including MTB insurance, UK providers will cover a wide range of bike types, including mountain bikes, electric bikes, road bikes, folding bikes and chainless bikes.

If you are unsure whether your particular bike will be covered, even after reading the MTB insurance policy, call the insurer to check.

Why you should buy mountain bike insurance

A mountain bike insurance policy might be worth buying if:

Your bike is very expensive. Top of the range mountain bikes can cost thousands. If repairing or replacing your bike would cost more than you can afford, it might be worth the cost of the MTB insurance premiums to invest in a policy that can cover the cost if your bike were to suffer damage or be stolen.

You use your bike every day. If you are injured in an accident, or damage someone else's property while riding, mountain bike insurance can cover the costs. The more often you use your mountain bike, the more likely an accident will be

You use your bike to race. With MTB insurance, UK providers can cover you when taking part in things like triathlons, time trials and cross-country races.

Why you may not need mountain bike insurance

It may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy if:

Your bike is in poor condition or old. If your bike’s value is low and you could afford to replace it, it may not be worth buying MTB insurance cover. Remember, you will usually have to pay an excess of £100 or more when you make a claim.

You only use your bike occasionally. If you rarely take your bike out of your home, it may not be worth buying a mountain bike insurance policy.

Your existing cover is enough. If you think the protection provided by your home insurance policy gives you the cover you need, a standalone mountain bike insurance policy may be unnecessary.

How mountain bike insurance claims are settled

If the worst happens and your bike is stolen or damaged beyond repair, most mountain bike insurance providers will either replace it with a like-for-like model or pay out the insured value of your bike.

If your bike is not damaged beyond repair, your MTB insurance provider will likely arrange for it to be fixed by a specialist of their choice. The repairer will then bill your insurer directly for the work.

Paying an excess on MTB insurance

You will need to pay an excess amount when you make a claim on your mountain bike insurance. The exact amount should be set out in your policy document.

This sum will either be deducted from the final amount you receive from your mountain bike insurance provider, or you will need to pay it to them when they arrange the repairs or replacement.

Check your MTB insurance policy documents carefully before you make a claim to see exactly how much excess you will need to pay.

It can occasionally be cheaper to pay for repairs out of your own pocket than to claim on your insurance. If your excess amount exceeds the cost of the repairs, it would save you money to pay to fix your bike out of your own pocket.

What to do if your claim is rejected

If you believe you have made a valid claim that has been rejected, you should contact your mountain bike insurance provider to make a complaint.

If your mountain bike insurance provider refuses to change their position, you can refer your complaint to the financial ombudsman. They will make an independent assessment of your claim.

How your MTB insurance price is calculated

The cost of your mountain bike insurance cover will mainly be based on:

The value of your bike

What you use your bike for

Any previous claims you have made

Where you live

Any extras you add, for example accessories cover

The higher the value of your bike, the more you will have to pay to insure it.

Do not give a lower value of your bike when you apply for MTB insurance. UK providers may show cheaper deals when you do this, but it could invalidate your cover if you make a claim.

How to find the best mountain bike insurance

The insurance policy that best fits your lifestyle will usually include multiple features. By establishing your priorities, you can insure your MTB insurance policy does not just focus on one aspect. This way you will avoid holes in your cover, which could stop you getting a payout.

By carrying out a mountain bike insurance comparison, you can find the cheapest policy for your circumstances and needs.

Unless you have very specialised requirements (for example because you compete in cycling events or your bike is very high value), the best mountain bike insurance cover for you is likely to come in the form of a general policy that caters for most circumstances to a consistent level.

You should weigh the main features of these general plans according to how you normally use your bike, to find the most effective cover for you.