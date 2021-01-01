Think about what protection you want from your bicycle insurance.

To find the best cover, you should think about:

How often you want to take your bike abroad

How much cover you would need to replace your bike

If you need travel insurance to ride your bike overseas

How long do you need cover for?

Bike insurance policies that include European or Worldwide cover can protect you for:

30 days

60 days

90 days

Some policies automatically include cover for 30 days, but you may need to pay extra to be protected for longer.

You can use the cover for multiple trips, or one long cycle touring holiday. Only look for policies that offer a long enough period to cover the length of your trip.

What level of cover do you need?

Look for a policy that can cover the total value of your bike if it gets stolen or damaged.

Only compare policies that offer the cover you need, such as:

Third party liability : This can cover the cost of claims against you if you injure someone or damage their property, e.g. if you crashed into a parked car.

Accessories cover : This covers any bike accessories like protective clothing, lights or GPS if they are damaged and need to be replaced.

Competition cover: This covers you to take part in any competitions you enter while abroad, including time trials, road races or triathlons.

Look out for any policy exclusions, for example most insurers do not offer third party liability cover in the USA or Canada.

Get the right travel insurance

Some travel insurers define riding a bike as a dangerous activity, so you may need to pay extra to include it in your travel policy.

If you already have a policy, check that it includes the activities you will be doing. Here is how to get travel insurance for extreme sports.