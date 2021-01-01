Last updated: 24 August 2020

Bikes can cost thousands of pounds to replace if they are damaged or stolen, but with bicycle insurance, UK providers could cover the cost. It can give you financial protection against:

Theft

Accidental or malicious damage

Personal accidents

Third party liability*

Some cycle policies can also cover things like bike hire, accessories and taking part in competitions like time trials, road races and triathlons.

Before you start your search, think about what protection you need from your bike insurance — London cyclists are likely to need different cover to Cornish cyclists, for example. If you do this before you start comparing cycle insurance policies, you will know exactly what to look for.

Shop around to find the best cycle insurance policy

*It can be especially important for commuting cyclists to have third party liability included in their bike insurance. London's streets and roads, for example, can make it difficult to avoid pedestrians.

To find the right bicycle insurance policy you should consider:

Maximum cover :If you claim on your bicycle insurance, UK insurers will not pay out to repair or replace your bike beyond this amount. Get a policy that can cover the full value of your bike if you need a new one.

Personal accident cover : This is how much you can claim if you have an accident and are seriously injured, for example losing a limb or being made paralysed.

Excess: This is the amount you have to pay towards a claim, so look for the company that charge the lowest excess. Find out how bike insurance excess works here.

Find the cycle insurance policy that offers all the cover you need at the cheapest price.

Are you already covered?

If you have a home contents insurance policy, your bike might be covered against theft and malicious damage already.

However, most contents policies will not cover expensive bikes, or when you take them away from home, unless you pay extra.

If you have a bike worth over £2,000 that you use regularly to get around, or if you take part in competitions, cycle insurance will give you the best cover.