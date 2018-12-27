Can you sell a house without an estate agent?

Selling your house without the help of an estate agent can save you a significant amount of money in commission fees, but it also means taking on a lot of the responsibility yourself. There's a lot to consider, so to help you navigate the process, we've put together a guide covering everything you need to know about selling your home without an estate agent.
The role of an estate agent can be broken down into several duties, some of which can be done yourself, for free or by using a cheaper specialist service.
First you need to work out the right valuation for your house, which is how much you would reasonably like it to sell for.
You can get an idea of your home's worth by researching the price of homes in your area using sites like Zoopla. Here are other ways on how to get your home valued for free.
You can advertise your property without an estate agent as long as you're prepared to put some time and effort in.
Some sites allow you to list your house for free such as Facebook or Nextdoor.co.uk, meaning you can expose your property to a broad audience.
You can of course also advertise your home in your local paper for a small fee, and many supermarkets allow you to put up For Sale notices for free.
Some websites like Yopa offer most of the services you get from an estate agent for a fixed fee, which usually comes to less than traditional estate agents charge.
They advertise your home on a wide range of websites, including Rightmove, Zoopla and Purplebricks. Some even provide a For Sale board outside in your front garden.
They also offer a free valuation, take photographs and create a floorplan.
You'll need to arrange viewings for interested buyers yourself. Speak to them and agree on a time that is convenient to you before they come to see your house.
It's worth taking the time to make your house as visually appealing and as clean as possible before you start showing round potential buyers.
You'll also have to be comfortable talking to potential buyers about all the different aspects of your house and why you're moving. It's also a good idea to have someone else in the house with you for security.
If you're a first time buyer or looking to move house or remortgage, we can help you find the best mortgage deal to suit your needs.
No, you don't. Just make sure before entering into negotiations with a buyer, you've decided on the lowest price you will drop to. This does not need to be the advertised asking price.
Do not drop below this, however tempted you might be to get the sale over with. If you have refused a low offer, you can always reconsider it if no other buyers come your way.
When you have secured a buyer, you can bring in a solicitor who will be able to help complete the sale.
You have more control over the sale, you'll get to make decisions on pricing, marketing, and negotiations
Direct communication with buyers, you can answer questions immediately and negotiate without a middleman
Potential for a faster sale, without having to rely on the estate agent's schedule
Time-consuming process, handling everything yourself requires a lot of time and effort
Lack of market expertise, estate agents have more experience with market trends and pricing strategies
Negotiation challenges, estate agents are skilled negotiatiors, without this you may struggle to secure the best price
