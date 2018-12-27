How can you sell a house without an estate agent?

The role of an estate agent can be broken down into several duties, some of which can be done yourself, for free or by using a cheaper specialist service.

Get a valuation

First you need to work out the right valuation for your house, which is how much you would reasonably like it to sell for.

You can get an idea of your home's worth by researching the price of homes in your area using sites like Zoopla. Here are other ways on how to get your home valued for free.

Advertise your property for free

You can advertise your property without an estate agent as long as you're prepared to put some time and effort in.

Some sites allow you to list your house for free such as Facebook or Nextdoor.co.uk, meaning you can expose your property to a broad audience.

You can of course also advertise your home in your local paper for a small fee, and many supermarkets allow you to put up For Sale notices for free.

Use an online company

Some websites like Yopa offer most of the services you get from an estate agent for a fixed fee, which usually comes to less than traditional estate agents charge.

They advertise your home on a wide range of websites, including Rightmove, Zoopla and Purplebricks. Some even provide a For Sale board outside in your front garden.

They also offer a free valuation, take photographs and create a floorplan.

Arrange viewings

You'll need to arrange viewings for interested buyers yourself. Speak to them and agree on a time that is convenient to you before they come to see your house.

It's worth taking the time to make your house as visually appealing and as clean as possible before you start showing round potential buyers.

You'll also have to be comfortable talking to potential buyers about all the different aspects of your house and why you're moving. It's also a good idea to have someone else in the house with you for security.