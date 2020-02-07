How do extended warranties work?

What is an extended warranty?

It is a type of insurance policy that covers the repair costs of your appliances, after the manufacturer's guarantee has expired.

For example, if your fridge breaks down, an extended warranty could cover the cost of repairing or replacing it.

How long do they last?

Policies usually last between one and five years, although most providers will not cover appliances once they are more than 8 years old.

What appliances do they cover?

Most extended warranties can cover:

Washing machines

Tumble dryers

Fridges

Freezers

Dishwashers

Electric ovens

Hobs

Microwaves

You can insure more than one appliance on most policies, and some insurers offer a discount for multi appliance cover. For example, you could get 5% off the price of your cover for every appliance you add.

What claims do they cover?

Most extended warranties cover:

Mechanical breakdown, e.g. the drum on your washing machine breaks

Parts, labour and call-out fees

Accidental damage

The cover offered by an appliance warranty depends on your policy, so check the terms of cover before you buy.

Are there any exclusions?

Yes, but these exclusions vary depending on your policy. The most common exclusions are:

Call-out costs if no fault is found with your appliance

Cosmetic damage, like chipped paintwork, or wear and tear

Problems that existed before you took out cover

Replacing fuses, batteries or bulbs

Breakdown if the appliance is still under manufacturer's or retailer's warranty

Delivery or installation costs

You also will not be covered if you:

Leave your home empty for more than 30 days

Use an unauthorised repairer

Deliberately damage your appliance

Fail to follow the manufacturer's instructions, e.g. overloading the washing machine

Claim for business use, e.g. if you run a laundry

You should always check the small print before you take out a policy. Make sure you have the cover you need and understand what you can claim for.

Where can you buy cover?

You can get an extended warranty from:

The shop you buy your appliance from

Direct with an insurer, by calling them or visiting their website

By using a comparison tool

The best way to get an extended warranty is compare deals and shop around, so that you can find the right cover at the cheapest price.

Do you need it?

You may not need to pay for an extended warranty if your appliances are already protected elsewhere.

They may still be under their manufacturer's warranty, or covered by your home insurance. If an appliance breaks down within 6 months of you buying it, you may also be protected by the Consumer Rights Act.

Are you already covered?

Check to see if you are already covered by any of the below before you buy an extended warranty.