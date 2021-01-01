You can use this comparison to check the Egypt exchange rate offered by travel money companies. Do not just look for the highest rate though, as this may not guarantee you the most for your money.
Here is how to find the best pound to Egyptian pound deal:
Compare as many travel money rates as possible
Look out for extra costs, like delivery fees
Exchange your money in one go to get the best rate possible
Do not buy Egyptian pounds from airport vendors, as it is highly unlikely they'll offer you the most competitive rates.
How to simplify your search
Use our currency calculator at the top of this comparison to choose how much money you want to exchange. Here's how it works:
Enter the amount you want to order, either in pounds or Egyptian pounds
Choose whether you want it for delivery, collection or airport collection
Select the compare exchange rates button
Based on your selection, each travel money company in this comparison will update to show you:
How much it'll cost you, if you specified how many Egyptian pounds you wanted
How many Egyptian pounds you'll get, if you specified pounds to exchange
What should you do with any unused Egyptian pounds?
Keep them safe, especially if you plan on using them again in the future. If you don't plan to re-use them, you can exchange any Egyptian pound notes back into pounds.
You can use a currency buy back service to exchange your leftover cash when you return.
Egyptian pound FAQs
Should I buy my Egyptian pound early or wait?
There is no guarantee the rate will be better or worse at any time, so it depends on how far in advance of your trip you want your travel money.
Is my money protected if a provider goes bust?
No, so make sure you buy from a provider that will send your currency as soon as it is processed.
Is my travel money protected abroad?
No, unless you take out a travel insurance policy that covers your cash when you are abroad. You can compare travel insurance here.