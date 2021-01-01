You can use this comparison to check the Egypt exchange rate offered by travel money companies. Do not just look for the highest rate though, as this may not guarantee you the most for your money.

Here is how to find the best pound to Egyptian pound deal:

Compare as many travel money rates as possible

Look out for extra costs, like delivery fees

Exchange your money in one go to get the best rate possible

Do not buy Egyptian pounds from airport vendors, as it is highly unlikely they'll offer you the most competitive rates.

How to simplify your search

Use our currency calculator at the top of this comparison to choose how much money you want to exchange. Here's how it works:

Enter the amount you want to order, either in pounds or Egyptian pounds

Choose whether you want it for delivery, collection or airport collection

Select the compare exchange rates button

Based on your selection, each travel money company in this comparison will update to show you:

How much it'll cost you, if you specified how many Egyptian pounds you wanted

How many Egyptian pounds you'll get, if you specified pounds to exchange

What should you do with any unused Egyptian pounds?

Keep them safe, especially if you plan on using them again in the future. If you don't plan to re-use them, you can exchange any Egyptian pound notes back into pounds.

You can use a currency buy back service to exchange your leftover cash when you return.

Egyptian pound FAQs