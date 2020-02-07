<Travel Money

Compare Barbadian dollar exchange rates

Compare Barbadian dollar rates so you can make the most of your travel money budget.

Actual rates may differ due to the fluctuating nature of currency exchange. For the latest rate please check with the provider.

How to get the best Barbados currency deal

There are several factors to consider when looking for the best Barbados currency exchange:

  • The Barbados exchange rate offered: This tells you how many dollars you get for each pound you exchange. It is also known as the pound to Barbados dollar rate.

  • The amount you want to exchange: Some companies set a minimum and maximum amount you can exchange, so avoid any companies that don't offer what you want.

  • How you'll get your currency: When you convert pounds to Barbados dollars online, you may need to pay a delivery fee. However, there might be an option to pick up your currency instead for free.

You can use our currency calculator at the top of this comparison to specify the amount you want to exchange.

This will update each listing to show you how many Barbadian dollars you get for the amount you want to exchange, with fees already taken off.

Here's more on getting the best travel money deal

What to do with leftover Barbados money

If you have unused dollars after your trip to Barbados, you have a few options:

  • Exchange them into pounds: You can use a currency buy back service to find a competitive Barbados dollar to pound exchange rate.

  • Store them securely: You may want to save your dollars if you plan to revisit Barbados. Find somewhere secure for your leftover currency, then use them during your next trip.

Alternatively, you could give your leftover dollars to friends or family if they are planning a trip to Barbados.

Here is more information about dealing with leftover currency

Barbados dollar FAQs

