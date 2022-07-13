UK small business statistics, 2022

Since 2010 to 2011, both registers have continued to increase steadily in size. Between 2012 to 2013 and 2020 to 2021, the average growth rate for the total and effective registers was 5.7% and 6.0%, respectively. During 2020 to 2021, the growth rates increased to 8.4% for the total register and 8.5% for the effective register.

During this time, the register has increased year-on-year 38 times, whereas the effective register has increased 36 times over the same period. Great Britain’s effective register saw a decline in 2008 to 2009 with a decrease of 157,700 companies, which is likely due to the 2008 Financial Crisis. The UK total register declined a year later in 2009 to 2010, with a decrease of 88,316 companies.

Between 1979 and 2021, the total business register has increased by 3.9 million companies, while the effective register (which does not include those in the process of dissolution or liquidation) has increased by 3.7 million companies.

A breakdown of SMEs achieving scale up growth in the last 10 years

Overall, a quarter (25%) of SMEs had achieved a period of scale-up growth, either recently or in the past 10 years, in line with 23% in 2020 and up from 20% in 2019.

In 2021, 18% of SMEs (excluding Starts) reported having grown, and 7% reported that they had grown by 20% or more, with limited variation by size (6-9%). Among these businesses, four in 10 (42%) reported achieving this growth level in 2019 and 2020.

London was the region with the largest number of businesses showing high growth, a count of 2,690 or 5.5%. Scotland had the lowest high-growth rate, at 3.7%.

At UK level, out of 278,000 businesses in 2020 with 10 or more employees, 12,000 (or 4.3%) were classed as having “high growth”. This is when a business grows its employment by more than 20% a year between 2017 and 2020.

Which businesses saw high growth in the UK in 2020?

The industry with the highest percentage of businesses in high growth was the information and communication sector, at a rate of 8.4%. This was followed by finance and insurance, at a rate of 7.7%. Comparatively, the industry with the smallest percentage of high-growth businesses was accommodation and food services, with a growth rate of 2.9%.

Pre-pandemic, around eight in 10 SMEs reported making a profit each year. During 2020, as the impact of the pandemic was felt, this proportion started to decline (70% in Q4 2020). This decline continued into 2021 with 60% reporting a profit in Q2 2021, before increasing to 68% in Q4 2021.

A breakdown of business birth and death rates in the UK (2015 to 2020)

The Covid-19 pandemic has likely contributed to this; however, not all industries showed a lower birth rate in 2020. There was an increase of 80% in the number of new postal and courier businesses created as demand for online shopping increased.

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of UK business births decreased from 390,000 to 358,000 – a birth rate of 11.9% in 2020 compared with 13.0% in 2019. As a result, the business birth rate is the lowest it has been since 2012, with most industries showing lower birth rates in 2020 than in 2019.

On the other hand, one in 10 SME employers in the following sectors increased operations during the imposed lockdown measures:

The sectors most likely to reduce business operations were the following:

The sectors most likely to close temporarily were the following:

Medium-sized businesses were more likely to stay open than small and micro businesses, with 18% closing temporarily versus 30% of small and 31% of micro-businesses.

Inevitably, the social and trading restrictions put in place by the government in March 2020 impacted businesses in several different ways. In a Gov.uk survey, when SME employers were asked how their business adapted during the restrictions:

Overall, more than half of SMEs (57%) were planning one or more of the activities listed, increasing to 75% of those with 10-49 employees, 71% with 50- 249 employees, and 76% of those with plans to grow.

In the second half of 2021, more than a quarter (27%) of SMEs were planning to take action to reduce their carbon footprint, and almost as many (26%) were planning to take on staff. Both were more likely amongst larger SMEs, with four in 10 of those with 10-49 or 50-249 employees planning to tackle their carbon footprint and over five in 10 planning to recruit more staff. A further 20% of all SMEs were planning to invest in plant/machinery or premises, and 19% were looking to develop a new product or service.

For the year as a whole, 65% reported a profit, increasing by size of SME from 64% with 0 employees to almost 8 in 10 of those with more than 10 employees.

Some of these single-employee limited companies tend to be registered for a short period of time, leading to large numbers of business births and deaths in the industry. This has contributed to the transport and storage (including postal) industry having the highest death rate, at 14.7%, as well as the highest birth rate.

The transport and storage (including postal) industry had the highest business birth rate at 23.4%. This industry has had the highest business birth rate since 2017. There has been a significant rise in small courier businesses. This resulted from the rise in online shopping during 2020.

Businesses in the South West are most likely to survive compared to other English regions (9.1%), whereas London businesses are most likely to die (12.1%). This is mimicked when looking at the five-year survival rate for businesses born between 2015 and 2019.

Regions and countries in the UK with the highest business births and deaths

In 2020, the business birth rate was 12%, and the business death rate was 11%. The birth rate remained above the death rate in 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19.

In 2020, the number of business births was greater than the number of business deaths in all regions and countries of the UK, except Scotland. The largest number of business births occurred in London (89,270). The largest number of business deaths also occurred in London (77,045).

At a regional level, London had the highest business birth rate at 14.0%. The main industry impacting the births in London was professional, scientific and technical at 17.4%, with the management consultancy activities industry contributing over a third of this increase.

London also had the highest business death rate at 12.1%. Again, the biggest proportion of these deaths was in the professional, scientific and technical industry at 21.9%. Within this figure, the management consultancy activities industry was the biggest contributor making up 42.4% of the business deaths.