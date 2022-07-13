If you are thinking of starting a business , visit our hub for lots of guides, tips and information.

According to a survey from Tide , one in five (18%) women considered starting a business in 2021. The same question was asked to men, and over a quarter (29%) said yes - meaning for every two women who’d thought about it, three men had.

From the number of women deciding to register their own businesses to the industries and parts of the country with the most female entrepreneurs, we’ve looked at the data to understand what female entrepreneurship looks like in the 2020s.

In recent years the number of women entrepreneurs has been on the rise – particularly since 2000.

Of the women surveyed, one in five (20%) who said they had thought about running a business had taken the step to start their own business. Of those who had thought about starting their own business but hadn’t yet taken the plunge, the most common reason was concerns about savings or financial worries, while the second most common reason for women not starting a business was the risk involved.

Despite the gap slowly closing, there are still twice as many men working for themselves as women.

Back in 1984, there were 646,000 self-employed women in the UK. In 2020, that number has more than doubled to 1.6 million. In the same period, the number of self-employed men increased by 47%, from 2.05 million to 3.02 million.

How many SMEs are led by women?

In 2020, 16% of SME employers were led by women, up from 15% in 2019. This means the business was either led by one woman or by a management team with more females than males. Further to this, a quarter (24%) were “equally led”, meaning they had an equal number of men and women in their management teams.

Comparatively, 11% of SME employers had women in the minority in the management team (the same as in 2019), and 45% were entirely male-led, down from 46% in 2019.

However, not all businesswomen dream of running a large team, as some prefer to go it alone. In 2020, 21% of SMEs with no employees were led by women – 4% higher than a year earlier in 2019 and 5% higher than the percentage of women-led SMEs with employees.

Sector breakdown

Inevitably, women in business statistics vary depending on the sector. In 2020, just 6% of SME employers were led by women in the construction sector, compared to 37% in the health sector, 36% in the education sector, and 25% in the accommodation and food services.

Similarly, among businesses with no employees, women-led businesses were also most likely in the health sector (61%). Women-led businesses were less common in transport and storage (5%), construction (8%), and information and communications (11%).

Women in leadership statistics

FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250

In 2021, the representation of women in Leadership (Combined Executive Committee & Direct Reports) in the FTSE 100 had increased to 32.5%, up from 30.6% in 2020. The total number of positions also increased by just over 400 to 9,415, and the average size of the Executive Committee & Direct Report population increased to 96 roles, up from 92 in 2020.

Similarly, representation also rose in the FTSE 250, from 28.5% in 2020 to 30.7% in 2021, but not quite as much as in the FTSE 100 list. The total number of roles increased by more than 400 in 2021 to 11,848. The average size of the Executive Committee remained unchanged at 10 roles, whereas the average size of the Direct Report population increased to 56, up from 53 in 2020.

Despite this, the appointment rate continues to be in favour of men. In the FTSE 100, two-thirds of new appointments went to men in 2021 (1,604) compared to just one-third of women (945). The same goes for the FTSE 250, where a similar number of new appointments were given to men versus women–62% (1,779) to men, compared to 38% (1,107) to women.